Owners of company linked to N.H. truck crash that killed 7 indicted on federal charges in Mass.

Lelling’s office said in a statement that the owners of Westfield Transport, Inc., Dunyadar Gasanov, 36, and Dartanayan Gasanov, 35, were indicted by a grand jury, and that the younger Gasanov was arrested Friday morning, with an initial appearance slated for 12:30 p.m. in federal court in Springfield.

The owners of a company linked to a fiery truck crash in New Hampshire that killed seven people in June 2019 were indicted Thursday on federal charges in Massachusetts for allegedly falsifying driving logs and lying to investigators probing the deadly wreck, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and court records.

The elder Gasanov, the statement said, is “wanted by law enforcement.” It wasn’t immediately clear if either defendant had retained counsel.

“The charges are the result of a review of Westfield Transport, Inc., following a crash involving one its vehicles that caused the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire on June 21, 2019,” Lelling’s office said.

The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, was high on cocaine and heroin, which he believed had been laced with fentanyl, when he crossed the center line and crashed into a pack of motorcyclists from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, the NTSB said in a report released in December. The board’s investigation determined his impairment led to the crash in Randolph, N.H.

His driver’s license should have been suspended at the time of the crash but remained valid due to lapses at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. He’s now facing felony charges in New Hampshire in connection with the crash.

According to Lelling’s office, the indictment pending against the Gasanovs in Massachusetts alleges that the pair “falsified driving logs in order to evade federal regulations designed to ensure the safety of roadways and drivers” between May and June of 2019.

“It is further alleged that Dunyadar Gasanov instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, thereby exceeding the number of permissible driving hours, and then made a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on and off duty hours in order to evade regulations,” the statement said.

According to prosecutors, both defendants were indicted on charges of falsification of records, while the elder Gasanov was also indicted on one count of conspiracy to falsify records and one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator.

The deadly crash was the subject of a Boston Globe investigation called “Blind Spot” in 2019.

For nearly a year, Globe reporters scoured crash data and records and found that menacing drivers across the country are escaping scrutiny — and remaining on the road — due to bureaucratic neglect. These failures have been deadly.

The Globe’s “Blind Spot” investigation examined the hidden dangers on America’s roads and found glaring problems with how drivers are licensed and how the trucking industry is regulated.

Among the Globe’s findings: Despite nearly 50 years of warnings by federal road safety officials, the United States still has no effective national system to keep tabs on drivers who commit serious offenses in another state. Enforcement relies on state agencies to do their job, which they often don’t. It is a gap that puts everyone at risk every time we take to the road.

In addition to the seven victims in the New Hampshire case involving Zhukovskyy, the Globe identified seven other people killed in recent years by drivers with past violations that should have kept them off the road. There are unquestionably many more, but restrictive state rules on driver data make compiling a true tally almost impossible.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.