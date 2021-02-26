fb-pixel Skip to main content

Racial slur etched into window of Sharon elementary school, police say

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 26, 2021, 50 minutes ago

A racial slur was found etched into a window at a Sharon elementary school on Thursday, police said.

The slur was discovered “faintly etched” into an outside window near a rear entrance of the Cottage Street School, Sharon police said in a tweet. The slur had been buffed out of the window by the time police arrived.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

There are no surveillance cameras in the area, police said. Classes at the Cottage Street School are from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Anyone who may have seen the vandalism is encouraged to contact Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

