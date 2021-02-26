Racial slur etched into window of Sharon elementary school, police say

A racial slur was found etched into a window at a Sharon elementary school on Thursday, police said.

The slur was discovered “faintly etched” into an outside window near a rear entrance of the Cottage Street School, Sharon police said in a tweet. The slur had been buffed out of the window by the time police arrived.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.