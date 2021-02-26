R.I. is working to collect $29m in old traffic fines

The $23 million or so in unpaid fines at the time led to an overhaul of the court, the creation of the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal, and, finally in 2020, the belated pursuit of the debts , owed by motorists from every state.

The old debts are holdovers from an embarrassing chapter in Rhode Island, when the former traffic court known as the Administrative Adjudication Court was so poorly run in the 1990s that thousands of unpaid tickets filled boxes stacked to the ceiling.

PROVIDENCE — A year after the state’s new collection agency began pursuing $29 million in 20-year-old traffic fines, it has recouped a little more than $367,000 — about 1.26 percent of the delinquent debt.

The Central Collections Unit operates under the state Department of Revenue.

Spokesman Paul Grimaldi said that the money came from 1,624 tickets, largely owed by Rhode Islanders. The biggest fines were paid by one trucking company, Western Express in Connecticut, which owed $5,035 for one ticket and $3,025 for a bridge violation, Grimaldi said.

Some of the outstanding money will never be collected, because in the last 20 years, some people have died, and businesses have closed. So far, 113 tickets were sent back to Traffic Tribunal, because the motorist has either died or the debt was already paid, Grimaldi said.

Others had been incarcerated all this time, or had attended college in Rhode Island years ago and long since moved away. In some case, their parents got the notice that the students still owed money, said Traffic Tribunal Administrator Dennis Gerstmeyer.

One person who moved to Hawaii years ago found out he owed money in Rhode Island when his license was suspended because of the old debt, he said.

Those facing traffic fines have 90 days to pay or to ask the court for a hearing to be put on a payment plan; otherwise, the licenses and registrations are suspended in Rhode Island, and often can’t be renewed out of state.

Traffic Tribunal Chief Magistrate Domenic A. DiSandro III said the court is trying to work with people to clear up the debts and restore their licenses.

Students at Roger Williams University’s legal clinic will work with motorists and the Rhode Island Bar Association has a list of attorneys who will represent people pro bono to restore their licenses, he said.

“We will research the system and figure out how much they owe,” DiSandro said. “I look at how old is the ticket, what was the disposition, and I figure out if there is any wiggle room.”

Some have said that they struggling already with job losses and other crises during the pandemic — an old traffic fine is just one more thing. DiSandro said the court will work with people.

“We tell them if you’re experiencing difficulties, communicate with us. We’re trying to accommodate as much as we can,” he said.













