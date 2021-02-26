Shrewsbury man arrested for hit-and-run that injured 80-year-old woman

A man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs in a hit-and-run crash in Shrewsbury Thursday that left an 80-year-old woman seriously injured, according to police.
At 10:28 a.m., officials responded to a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of 166 South Quinsigamond Ave. They found the woman, a Shrewsbury resident, on the ground, and she was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, police said in a statement.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but officers learned the car involved was a Toyota Camry. Around 40 minutes later, another officer spotted a car matching the description and damage of the accident. Police stopped the car, a white and black 2010 Toyota Camry, in the area of South Quinsigamond Ave. and Old Faith Road, according to the statement.
A man and woman were inside the Camry. The driver, Louis Hanley, 35, of Shrewsbury, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, operating under the influence of drugs, and a marked lane violation, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.