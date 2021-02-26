Shrewsbury man arrested for hit-and-run that injured 80-year-old woman

A man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs in a hit-and-run crash in Shrewsbury Thursday that left an 80-year-old woman seriously injured, according to police.

At 10:28 a.m., officials responded to a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of 166 South Quinsigamond Ave. They found the woman, a Shrewsbury resident, on the ground, and she was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, police said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but officers learned the car involved was a Toyota Camry. Around 40 minutes later, another officer spotted a car matching the description and damage of the accident. Police stopped the car, a white and black 2010 Toyota Camry, in the area of South Quinsigamond Ave. and Old Faith Road, according to the statement.