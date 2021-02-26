Teen charged with murder in January shooting of young woman in Dorchester

Albert Brown was charged in the death of Tasjahnaya Dance, an aspiring musician who was fatally shot at Washington and Bowdoin streets in the Four Corners area at lunchtime on Jan. 22, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman at a busy Dorchester intersection last month, officials said.

Brown was ordered held without bail by Judge Lisa Grant at his arraignment Friday in the Dorchester division of the Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement. He is due back in court March 8.

“The death of Tasjahnaya Dance was a tragedy and it is only compounded by her young age and the youth of the defendant,” Rollins said in the statement. “I commend the work of the Boston police for their diligence in this case. My Office will work with Tasjahnaya’s loved ones throughout the long and heart-breaking journey they are about to endure.”

Brown’s attorney, James McCall, declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Friday afternoon.

Police and EMS personnel found Dance on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, according to Rollins’s office. She was taken to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

