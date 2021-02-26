How this summer could bring the pandemic relief we’re longing for

There is a good chance that by summer, America will look and feel very different than our current isolated lives. Eating inside a restaurant or a friend’s house may no longer be controversial. Cookouts and summer vacations may return. Many aspects of life will be reminiscent of a time before coronavirus — as long as vaccinations continue to increase and Americans stay careful during the spring, when more highly-transmissible variants could proliferate and lead to an increase in cases, according to interviews with more than a dozen epidemiologists, modelers, and virologists.

“As a modeler, my mind works in terms of probabilities, and the probability of a great summer is really increasing,” said Rubin, director of the hospital’s PolicyLab.

It’s been months since David Rubin’s children have seen their 87-year-old grandmother, and only from a distance because of coronavirus. But Rubin, an epidemiologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is now making plans for a family reunion this summer — hunting for a rental property big enough to fit four families.

“There are wild card factors that could change this, but I’ve been telling people if there are things you’ve been wanting to do, think July or late summer,” said Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious-disease expert who leads the modeling team at Columbia University.

Advertisement

Some of the growing reasons for optimism: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have fallen steeply the past few weeks in the United States and worldwide. The World Health Organization reported an 11 percent global decline in cases last week, and a 20 percent drop in deaths. More than 46 million Americans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and supply is poised to increase dramatically.

Widespread vaccination is the key to having the kind of summer everyone wants — even if there is an increase in cases during early spring. By July 1, roughly 46 percent of the US population — about 153 million people — could be vaccinated, according to projections by data scientist Youyang Gu, whose past models have been cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

President Biden said the United States will have enough supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July; Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease expert, predicted this month that all Americans will likely be eligible to receive a vaccine by late May or early June. And long before that, the country’s oldest and most vulnerable will have been fully vaccinated, sending the death rate plummeting.

Residents at one senior living community in Virginia Beach have already glimpsed what that future may look and feel like. Nearly all of the 700 seniors at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay have now received their second vaccine dose, and 80 percent of the staff.

“There’s just pure joy in the air, a feeling of renewal that’s just palpable,” said John Wolfe, president of the resident’s association.

There hasn’t been an active COVID case since late December. Last Sunday, the facility held its first in-person church service at its chapel, though everyone still wore masks for safety. For months, those in the independent living apartments have worn wristbands so that people going out for groceries and errands wouldn’t mingle with those choosing to eat in the dining hall. On Saturday, they held a special event to cut off those wristbands.

“It’s like the light at end of tunnel has finally arrived,” said Wolfe, 79.

Advertisement

Weather is another reason experts are optimistic about summer: warmer temperatures will allow more people to congregate outside, where conditions are less hospitable to the spread of the virus, rather than indoors, where coronavirus thrives.

For the past year, Natalie Dean, an assistant professor of biostatistics at University of Florida, has dreamed of bringing her children to visit their grandparents in Massachusetts. By summer, transmission will hopefully be low enough to make a flight safe for her family. The vaccine will allow the grandparents to see her children without fearing the virus could kill them.

“The virus won’t be gone by summer, but we’ll at least have some joy back in our lives,” she said.

But if the past year has taught researchers one thing, it is how wily, resourceful, and unpredictable coronavirus can be. Experts who believe that summer could be relatively normal remain cautious about the near-term as highly-transmissible variants are circulating that could cause a spring spike in cases and as pandemic-weary Americans tire of restrictions. Continuing to be careful for just a little longer as more people get vaccinated can help ensure the summer people want to have, experts said.

“It’s clear there isn’t going to be some on/off switch where we wake up and the virus is gone,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Georgetown University. “How it all turns out depends on a lot on the virus’ behavior but also on us humans and what we choose to do.”

Advertisement

And the sharp decrease in cases over past few weeks appears to have slowed.

“The latest data suggest that these declines may be stalling. Potentially leveling off,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky Friday. “It’s still a very high number. We at CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory.”

She added: “We may be done with the virus, but clearly the virus is not done with us.”