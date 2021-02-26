House impeachment managers teed up strong case. Now swing away

In your Feb. 19 editorial, “An assault on our democracy demands answers,” you were critical of the House impeachment managers’ handling of the Senate impeachment trial. They did a masterful job, but their aim was above the heads of the lolling Republican senators and straight at the hearts of the American people. And the managers’ truncating of the trial cleared the way for President Biden to produce for the country.

Representative Jamie Raskin and his team teed up a richly illustrated package showing the well-crafted, criminal work of Donald Trump and his accomplices over many months. (If Trump had used such skill and diligence in combating COVID-19, he might now be ensconced in the White House for another term.)