The hunger-for-vaccine games

While you’re gone, ask the computer science department across the river to take over the vaccine website. It’s been over a week since you acknowledged that its fouled up. And it’s still not working. I’m 74 years old and have asthma and have had no luck getting an appointment. And it shouldn’t require luck.

Governor Baker, please do us all a favor and take a vacation. I hear it’s nice in Cancun. A nice dip in the ocean would help put out the fire in your hair ( ”For Charlie Baker, ‘sorry’ is the hardest word,” Joan Vennochi, Opinion, Feb. 23).

Bob Ryan

Ipswich





It’s as if the Massachusetts vaccination website has been designed to torture us. On Thursday, I was put on the waiting list. The time for waiting oscillated between 40 minutes and 1,330 minutes. Finally, it looked like a countdown had begun. 5 minutes, 4, 3, 2, 1. And then I was sent back to a search page, which directed me to sites with availabilities. Of course, those were full.

Hours wasted.

Our world depends on Internet connections. What happens when there’s an even more serious emergency?

David Roochnik

Brookline





The state of Massachusetts has set up a system that forces people to compete for vaccination appointments. Competition is appropriate in sports, in business, and other contests. It’s even OK for getting concert tickets. But how is it appropriate for getting health care? Who made this policy decision? It favors those who are aggressive, who have a lot of time to spend on a computer (or who have multiple computers), and who are well enough and able to travel long distances.

It must be possible to set up a system where people can register for the vaccine and then be notified, through a fair or random system, when they are eligible to make an appointment. What’s going on now is completely unethical.

Andrea Rex

Marlborough