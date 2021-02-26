Home of the Week: We can’t shower this bath with enough praise

Year built 2018

Square feet 6,500

Bedrooms 4

Baths 4 full, 1 half

Taxes $20,645 (2021)

Water/sewer Public/private (Title 5 not completed)

Some ways to relax during the pandemic: Walk in the coyote-infested woods. Crack open a book about American politics in 2020. Spend hours learning a recipe your family will disdain. Vociferously.

But a better approach as we push toward the now-promised light at the end of the tunnel is available on the second floor of this 6,500-square-foot home in a town noted for ice fishing on Winnecunnet Pond: the 468-square-foot owner suite bath.

Advertisement

The showstopper is the shower, 108 square feet of frameless glass-fronted enticement that springs up nearly 16 feet high. It offers a long bench and multiple shower heads, including the much-coveted rainshower setup. The entire space — floor, walls, and ceiling — is clad in Carrara marble in various patterns to add visual interest. Two windows flood the space with light.

. Noah Butler

The bath has a water closet and a raised-panel dual vanity topped with bright white quartz that sits under matching mirrors and sconces. Dress for the day in one of two adjoining walk-in closets with extensive glass-fronted custom cabinetry. Oak flooring adds to the cohesiveness of the bath, closets, and bedroom.

The owner bedroom itself is 300 square feet with a nearly 16-foot-high cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, a Juliet balcony, and spacious contours that allow for a comfortable sitting area in front of a propane fireplace with a wooden mantel.

The word “large” would be an apt description for other spaces in this three-level home as well. The list includes the home office (120 square feet), game room (465), bar (180), family room (782), and garage, which can accommodate five vehicles.

Advertisement

Every room in this home also boasts an elegant feature, be it wainscoting, a cove ceiling, crown molding, a stone-faced fireplace, a cathedral ceiling, or a chandelier. Oh, and the hardwood floors? They were harvested on-site, as was the Boston round stone found in the home and in the retaining wall leading up to it.

The ceiling of the porch is unpainted hardwood, but the double front door is definitely colorful: It’s fire engine red. The front wall of the house is cloaked in decorative Boston round stone, white clapboard siding, and black-framed windows. Stepping inside, the two-story, 152-square-foot foyer hints at what’s to come. A chandelier snakes its way toward the floor.

To the immediate right is the home office, which boasts built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, and framing the color of dark roast coffee.

The foyer spills into an open space encompassing the dining and living areas and the kitchen. The dining area currently holds a table for six. To the right down a short hallway is the home’s half bath.

The kitchen introduces itself via a black walnut-topped island with seating for five, a sink, and white cabinetry. The appliances, including a gas range and refrigerator that are double the standard size, are stainless steel. The cabinets, a mix of white and blue, are extensive and sit under bright white quartz counters. Natural light arrives via three windows, including one above the farmhouse sink.

The adjoining living room features one of the most visually arresting installations in this home: a wall clad in sand-colored Boston round stone. At the center sits a wood-burning fireplace that climbs to the peak of the cathedral ceiling and holds a granite mantel.

Advertisement

An entryway off the kitchen leads to a formal dining room with three-quarter-height wainscotting, a built-in china cabinet, a cove ceiling, a crystal chandelier, and two windows.

There are three more stops on this level: the 782-square-foot family room (which features a bar, recessed lighting, wainscotting, and hardwood flooring with a dark inlay), a 900-square-foot deck overlooking the 4.3-acre lot, and a mudroom with built-in cabinetry.

Stairs in the foyer lead to the top floor, which holds that expansive owner suite, the laundry room, and three bedrooms ranging from 169 to 194 square feet. The smallest has an en-suite, shower-only bath with Carrara marble flooring and a single vanity that has a bright white quartz counter. The main full bath offers a shower/tub combination with a porcelain tile surround, a Carrara marble tile floor, and a double vanity topped with bright white quartz.

The walk-out basement has a great room with a fireplace and French doors to the backyard, as well as a bar area, a game room, and a shower-only bath with a mosaic marble floor, slate walls, and a single vanity with a blue granite counter.

Mariana Costa of Dream Estates International Homes and Estates at Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.

View more photos of the property below:

. Noah Butlter

. Noah Butlter

. Noah Butlter

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

. Noah Butler

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.