Advancements in the field, as Alex Cora takes some fresh approaches to improving defense

A few feet away on Field 3, another coach was throwing balls in the dirt near first base so Yairo Munoz could work on scooping them up.

It was a way to practice slapping down a quick tag and Febles had the machine on high, the ball coming in so hot that Bobby Dalbec missed three in a row.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox coach Carlos Febles used a pitching machine like an artist late Friday morning, adjusting the angle so he could fire baseballs at infielders to simulate throws coming to a base.

A series of small orange cones were lined up near second base as middle infielders worked on their footwork approaching groundballs.

There were 15 players on the field between the three stations and the pace was fast.

Manager Alex Cora said later it was the best day the team has had so far in spring training.

“Today was one of those days I envisioned in the offseason. This is why I’m back,” Cora said. “That was awesome today. We had machines everywhere; we were working on a lot of stuff.

“It was gratifying to be honest with you. I was like, ‘Wow, this is cool. This is cool.’”

Cora prioritized improving the infield defense and incorporated some drills Vanderbilt coach [and long-time Red Sox fan] Tim Corbin uses with his team.

Cora also picked the brain of former Orioles coach José Flores and longtime major league shortstop César Izturis, a Gold Glove winner and Cora’s former teammate with the Dodgers.

“We need to get better. It’s new ways of doing it,” Cora said. “It’s been good right now.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora (left), stepping in as a baserunner, is tagged out by third baseman Rafael Devers during a defense drill Friday at JetBlue Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Catching up with Varitek

Jason Varitek, the catching coach, became a catcher again when he put the gear on to catch in the bullpen. The Sox employ Mani Martinez and Mike Brenly as bullpen catchers but with so many pitchers throwing, they needed an extra hand. Or, more precisely, an extra glove.

“It was cool to see him behind the plate,” Cora said. “The willingness to do anything for us, that’s what makes him special.”

Varitek, who turns 49 in April, is a full-time coach for the first time with a focus on catching and game-planning. His long-term ambition is to manage.

“He’s still the captain. He walks around and there’s a presence about him,” Cora said. “Just like [Dustin] Pedroia, there’s a guy that when he talks, people listen. I’m glad that he’s here with me.

“I think this experience is going to help him out in the future.”

Cora joked — or maybe not — that he was afraid of Varitek when they were teammates. Now they work well together.

“He will manage in the big leagues. He will,” Cora said. “But it’s a process and we talk about it. I think, with time, somebody’s going to give him a chance and he’s going to kill it. He’s going to be great.”

Sawamura on the way

The Sox added righthander Hirokazu Sawamura to the roster on Feb. 16. He remains in Tokyo and is going through a throwing program as he waits for a travel visa. Cora predicted Sawamura would arrive within a week ... The Red Sox hope to activate Kevin Plawecki off the COVID-19 related injured list soon. Getting cleared requires some extra steps. Franchy Cordero, who is also on the COVID list, is asymptomatic and is getting closer to his return … The Sox have a noticeably bigger team this season. Dalbec, Triston Casas, Jay Groome, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Bryan Mata, Nick Pivetta, and Hudson Potts are all tall, and in some cases, pretty large. “With the rules and COVID, we cannot fight. But if we got into a fight, we’ve got some big dudes now,” Cora said … All 29 spring training games will be broadcast by WEEI. All but two will be on 850-AM. The March 21 (Pittsburgh) and March 28 (Minnesota) games will be on 93.7-FM ... The Red Sox announced that Sspring Ttraining tickets for the 15 exhibition games at JetBlue Park have sold out after going on sale to the general public at noon Friday. This marks the 10th consecutive year of selling out all Grapefruit League games played at JetBlue Park since its opening in 2012.

