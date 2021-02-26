Atlanta Dream sold to investor group with Mass. ties, ending Kelly Loeffler’s ownership in WNBA

Her comments caused turmoil with players, who later pushed for her exit, and on Friday, the Republican from Georgia and her co-owner, Mary Brock, agreed to sell the franchise Friday to Gottesdiener, Montgomery, and Suzanne Abair, president of Gottesdiener’s Northland Investment Corp. in Massachusetts.

Loeffler spoke out against the WNBA’s Black Lives Matter movement in an explicit letter to the league office in July, saying politics should be removed from sports and suggesting an American flag to be put on uniforms and apparel.

The WNBA unanimously approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream to a three-team investor group headlined by Larry Gottesdiener and former Dream star Renee Montgomery, ending the controversial tenure of former franchise co-owner and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler.

“It is a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the court and equity off the court,” said Gottesdiener. “I would like to express my gratitude to Commissioner Engelbert, Commissioner Silver, and the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors for the opportunity.”

Montgomery is a two-time WNBA champion and prominent activist in the league who elected to sit out the 2020 season to focus on social justice issues. She retired this month after an 11-year career and is set to become the first former player to be an owner and executive of a WNBA franchise.

“My Dream has come true,” said Montgomery. “Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously. I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!”

After Loeffler’s comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, Dream players offered public support for Georgia senate candidate Raphael Warnock, who ended up defeating the incumbent Loeffler in the January runoff.

Players wore “VOTE WARNOCK” shirts to express their support while playing out the 2020 season in Florida, and in the days leading up to the election threw their celebrity behind get-out-the-vote efforts.

Loeffler and Brock said in a statement that when they bought the Dream ten years ago, it was “important for us to help level the playing field for women’s professional sports.

“We are proud of what we accomplished and wish the team well in their next chapter,” Loeffler and Brock said. “We will always value the hard work and dedication, and the memories, fans and friendships that sustained our commitment to the Atlanta Dream over the last decade.”







