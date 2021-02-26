The Baseball Encyclopedia, sadly, is a thing of the past

It was not an easy tuck. The baseball bible, as it was known before the Internet changed heaven, earth, and the cosmos, weighed in at a whopping 5.2 pounds. I only know that because I put it on the scale the other day, after I dusted off my 1985 edition — revised, updated, and expanded! — all 2,733 pages of it (not including 13 blank pages in the back for doodling).

In a prior journalism life, in my years as a baseball beat guy, I never left for Winter Haven, Fla., then the dowdy spring training home of the Red Sox, without the trusty Baseball Encyclopedia tucked in my luggage.

No one has much use for the Baseball Encyclopedia anymore. Frankly, I was delighted, post-dusting and weighing, to find that it worked perfectly as a laptop stand for a TV Zoom session. So its shelf life may be done, but it lives on here as a decent utility player in the field of live streams.

“Yeah, I got a copy right here now that I’m trying to get rid of,” said Phil Castinetti, longtime owner of the Sportsworld memorabilia shop in Saugus. “In fact, I’ve got a few of them. How many you looking for?”

All set for now, I told Trader Phil, but you never know.

Actually, we do know. Too well. In the world of sports record-keeping, Big Paper is deader than a Fireball Fred Wenz fastball, and longer gone than some of those seven homers the big galoot served up in his 11 innings of relief with the Red Sox in 1969. If that can be called relief.

For those of us who grew up loving ball, sitting down with the game’s good book bordered on addiction. Granted, it was a chore to hold, but leafing through the pages was a tangible connection to the game, its characters, its history. Add a tiny bit of imagination and the game came alive.

It had everything in there, ink on paper, from Archibald Wright “Moonlight” Graham (page 965) to … flip, flip, flip … George Herman “Babe” Ruth (page 1,355, between Hank Ruszkowski and Jim Rutherford).

“Oh, man,” said Gordon Edes, ex-baseball beat reporter/columnist and the former Red Sox in-house historian. “There was such a magnificent heft to it.”

For the record, the Baseball Encyclopedia, printed by Macmillan Publishing Company, was published from 1969 until 1996. Its sharper, more ambitious competitor, Total Baseball, started up in 1989 and called it quits in 2004.

There really wasn’t room for two bibles at the same time and then, much like the shopping mall industry, the Internet totally changed consumer habits, rendering both to the hardball publishing junkyard.

Merely reach these days to pull down a Baseball Encyclopedia from the bookshelf, and 3 billion Internet angels lose their wings. You can also be certain there is someone out there keeping track of wings above replacement or the average airspeed velocity of an unladen angel’s wing (be it African or European).

“We’re rapidly moving to a post-print society,” lamented Richard Johnson, the esteemed curator of the Sports Museum, “which sort of terrifies me, actually. And sports is one of the more conspicuous places we see it.”

Johnson, in part due to his job but mainly because of the devoted book collector he is, is among the very few (party of one?) who have held on to most all editions of Baseball Encyclopedia and Total Baseball. He still reaches for them occasionally for museum research or when writing a book. He believes there is “a charm” to the tomes.

“We’ve lost that sort of tangible connection to that heritage,” he lamented, “by their elimination.”

Good pal Dan Shaughnessy, Globe columnist and successful book author, hasn’t completely let go. His home bookcase holds the final edition of Total Baseball. That’s no surprise to those of us here who witnessed his near dead-man’s clench when it came time to surrender his flip phone.

“I know all the stuff’s online, and that’s great,” he said. “But if I’m doing a book, I don’t want to be flipping from one screen to the next on my computer, I’d rather have a book out, get everything I need, type it right in … and done. No extra step.”

Total Baseball morphed into baseball-reference.com, today’s online baseball bible. There’s really no comparison. The digital world, with its infinite space, allows Baseball Reference acres upon unending acres of room for more stats. Most of us who blithely frittered away winter evenings with the Baseball Encyclopedia in our laps, in wonderment and joy, can do the same with a laptop. It’s faster. It’s vastly more informative. The same experience, obviously not. But there’s no denying it too is seductive with its numbers and scale.

For instance, my print version of the Baseball Encyclopedia details Wenz’s two years (1968 and ’69) with the Sox and then his final season in the bigs with the Phillies. The basics are all there. Even his nickname. I love nicknames, and “Fireball” is such a perfect baseball moniker. Aside: A favorite here was Ed Stroud, a.k.a. “The Creeper” because of his penchant for stealing bases (72 total in parts of six seasons).

To find out how many homers Wenz yielded — some of them surely orbiting Saturn more than a half-century later — I had to go to Baseball Reference. The site also contains his minor league pitching record, detailing his 10-year trek in the bushes, evolving from starter to reliever. When seeing all that hard work he put in just to make The Show, I thought for a second that maybe I’d been too hard on him. But again, only for a second.

“That was the bible, you know, back before stuff like Google and Yahoo!” said Castinetti, speaking from his shop. “I mean, that was it. I went to the Baseball Encyclopedia every single day. No exaggeration … people asking me this question, that question, and I’d be, ‘Hold on, let me get the Baseball Encyclopedia out.’ Now, I haven’t even opened one in years.”

The games go on, the records are kept, and that’s fine. Surely somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout, but there is no joy in Mudville — mighty ink and paper have struck out.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.