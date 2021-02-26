Bill Belichick offers coaching advice at the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum

According to NFL senior director Sam Rapoport, Belichick spoke on a variety of topics, including “how to start your plan” to become a head coach, as well as making sure coaches “spent time fully understanding the kicking game to master situational football.”

Bill Belichick joined a group of NFL head coaches who spoke at Day 2 of the NFL virtual Women’s Careers in Football Forum Thursday.

Belichick and Titans coach Mike Vrabel went so far as to give out email addresses in case any of the coaches in the forum had any follow-up questions.

Belichick and Vrabel were among seven head coaches who spoke at the forum, a group that included Sean McDermott (Buffalo), Robert Saleh (New York Jets), Brian Flores (Miami), Ron Rivera (Washington) and Bruce Arians (Tampa Bay).

