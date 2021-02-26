Bruins can’t hold on after quick start as Islanders run away with the win

The Bruins, still holding down first place in the East, have lost four times in regulation this season — and three of those losses have come to the Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y.

Anthony Beauvillier, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee,and Oliver Wahlstrom ran off five unanswered goals in the third period, smashing a 2-2 tie to smithereens and pacing the Islanders to a 7-2 drubbing of the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum.

Roughly one-third of the way through the regular-season schedule, the Islanders officially have become the Bruins’ No. 1 pain in the neck.

Beauvillier started the onslaught in the third, striking for the 2-2 tie-buster at 5:41. And then the deluge. Eberle boosted it to 4-2 less than five minutes later (10:45) and then Pageau provided the bonecrusher at 12:24, racing in on a breakaway to beat netminder Jaro Halak for a shorthanded strike.

It was the most goals the Burins have allowed this season, and the most they’ve allowed in one period. Seven scorers put one on the board for the Islanders, who began the evening as one of the most offensively-challenged teams in the league, averaging only 2.44 goals per game.

The Bruins face the Rangers Friday night at Madison Square Garden, some 25 miles to the west of Uniondale. The Bruins only hope that’s far enough.

The Bruins put one on the board right off the hop. Nick Ritchie, parked at his fulltime residence, the left post, provided a redirect of a slick Jakub Zboril backhand feed from the right wing circle. Only 62 seconds gone and the Bruins were working from in front, 1-0.

It was Ritchie’s seventh goal this season, only his second at 5-on-5 even strength. He has used the front porch position to score five times on the power play.

The good times didn’t last long. With only 3:16 gone, Adam Pelech was back with the 1-1 equalizer, knocking in a forehander from the left wing circle after Matt Martin fired up high near the right point. The puck deflected left and Pelech made the pot before Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo could cover it in time.

The Bruins came within a whisker of taking the lead back at 4:36 when Jack Studnicka, working the night from his more comfortable center spot, picked up a loose puck from a Carlo shot and backhanded it on net. The puck eluded netminder Semyon Varlamov, but ticked off the crossbar and popped toward the right corner.

The Isles greatest offensive threat, Mathew Barzal, finally pushed the Islanders to the lead at 12:39 of the first, connecting on a patented snipe off the rush.

Sent on the gallop with a feed from Nick Leddy, Barzal dashed up the left wing on a 2-on-1 break against John Moore. Barzal closed into the left wing circle and fired a sizzling wrister by Jaro Halak, the ex-Isles goaltender, to make it 2-1.

Connor Clifton, playing his more familiar right side in the pairing with Moore, found himself partially trapped along the wall on the Barzal strike, part of the reason the Isles were set up for the 2-on-1 rush against Moore.

The Bruins connected for the lone goal in the second, with Craig Smith tying it, 2-2, with his fourth goal as a Bruin. Smith fired from the left wing, what was meant as a pass for Studnicka, who was streaking down the middle. But as the pass came into the middle, a backchecking Martin attempted to break it up with his stick. However, the puck ticked off Martin’s stick, popped up in the air, and a frustrated Varlamov watched it go into the left side after he had shifted his weight over to the opposite post, anticipating a shot by Studnicka.

The two sides were even, 2-2, headed into the final period of regulation.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.