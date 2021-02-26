Bruins look to move on after lopsided loss to Islanders

It was the Bruins third loss in four games — their worst stretch of the season — and it also was their third straight loss to the Isles, who came into the night as one of the league’s weakest offensive teams, averaging 2.44 goals per game.

A frustrated Halak smashed his stick to smithereens amid a third-period meltdown on Long Island in which the Islanders scored five unanswered goals en route to a 7-2 shellacking of the Black and Gold.

Their egos minced into more pieces than the goalie paddle Jaro Halak cracked over his net Thursday night, the Bruins return to action Friday night at MSG against the Rangers, less than 24 hours after suffering their most lopsided loss of the season .

Advertisement

Every team suffers its dips in the course of the season. Rarely have the Bruins dipped so low in their four years with Bruce Cassidy behind the bench.

“This game is about breakdowns and turnovers, and being able to capitalize on it,” mused right winger Craig Smith, who scored one of Boston’s goals. “Moving on, I know the season’s shorts, but you can’t dwell on things. Games come fast. We’ve got another one to get ready for and we can’t lose two in a row.

Minor details

Cassidy did not sound like he planned any significant roster changes on Friday.

One possible move, he said, was to mix veteran Steve Kampfer into the backline six-pack. With injuries to the likes of Matt Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller, the Bruins on Thursday were without three of the six blueliners who suited up to start the season.

Up front, where the second line is missing injured pivot David Krejci, Cassidy said he might make a minor change or two to the bottom six. One possibility there would be to sit Anders Bjork, the third line left winger, who was the lone Boston forward not to attempt a shot on Long Island. In 17 games thus far, Bjork has landed a meager 10 shots on net.

Advertisement

“Again, I don’t want to be rash,” said Cassidy, asked about possible change. “We’ve got a good hockey club in there. We want to give players an opportunity to atone.”

Timeout would’ve been timely

One change he might have made amid the third-period bleed out, said Cassidy, could have been to call a timeout after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shorthanded strike made it 5-2.

“The problem with a timeout is, if you do need to challenge something, you don’t have that opportunity later,” he said. “So that’s what you’re always weighing. You hope you have veteran players on the ice and they’ll settle things down — it didn’t happen that way. So in hindsight, I should have. I think from then on we kind of lost our way.”

Tuukka back in net

Tuukka Rask, the winner Sunday at Lake Tahoe, was named by Cassidy on Thursday to start at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Sunday (noon matinee). After Halak’s tepid showing on the Island (seven goals allowed on 37 shots, and one stick rendered to toothpicks), that’s not likely to change. … Of the three injured defensemen, the only one expected to return soon is Grzelcyk, who skated again with the club on Thursday. He’s a possibility to play Sunday, with David Quinn, his former coach at Boston University, behind the Blueshirt bench. … The Rangers, among the NHL’s bigger disappointments this season, are 3-4-2 for the month entering the night. … The Bruins remained atop the East Division with their .706 point percentage, but were locked in a tie for points (24) with the Caps. … Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has yet to miss a game (19) for the Caps, and has logged a 2-4—6 line with an average 19:27 ice time. His plus-8 is second on the club. … The Rangers leading scorer Artemi Panarin (5-13—18) earlier in the week was granted a leave of absence, following accusations that he had a physical altercation with an 18-year-old woman in Riga, Latvia, in 2011. “This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events,” the Rangers stated in a team-issued news release. “Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team.” … No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere entered the night with a meager 2-0—2 line through 17 games. His minus-8 also was the worst among all Blueshirts. … Former Harvard defenseman Adam Fox entered as the Blueshirts’ top point-getter (1-7—8) on the blue line, followed by former Bruins prospect Ryan Lindgren (0-5—5). Lindgren was shipped to the Blueshirts in the Feb. ’18 swap for Rick Nash.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.