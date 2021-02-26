Celtics’ Tristan Thompson quite eager to get fans back at TD Garden

Celtics center Tristan Thompson had spent two years playing in front of relatively sparse or apathetic crowds in Cleveland after LeBron James left to join the Lakers. And he played in the conference finals against the Celtics twice earlier in his career in Cleveland, and has an idea of what eventually awaits.

The Celtics have played in front of some of their fans a few times on the road this season, but never at home. That will soon change following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that Boston venues will be allowed to welcome spectators starting March 22, at 12 percent capacity. The Celtics’ first TD Garden game after that point will come March 29 against the Pelicans.

“Three words: About [expletive] time,” Thompson said Friday. “That’s one reason I wanted to join this organization, because of how amazing their fans are and their fan base. Of course we’re limited to 12 percent or whatever the number is, so I know that will be the strongest 12 percent there is in the league cheering for us every night.

“And having them back in the arena will bring that extra energy for us and give us that boost that we want and need sometimes during the game. I’m extremely excited, and as the weeks and months continue and the virus settles down a little bit and the vaccine gets going, we can get a higher percentage into the arena.”

The Celtics will have just 15 regular-season games remaining after fans are allowed back at TD Garden.

Pass the ball

The Celtics entered Friday’s game against the Pacers tied for 29th in the NBA in assist percentage, with just 54 percent of their baskets coming after assists. The league-leading Heat, meanwhile, are at 67.9 percent.

Coach Brad Stevens has harped on this issue, which is generally a result of a lack of ball movement. But he added that the foundation must be laid even sooner, with a good pass that leads to the next one, or a “hockey assist.”

“We know that’s something that we have to be better with,” Stevens said. “We have a lot of guys whose best thing they do is score with the ball. Not a lot, but our best players certainly, they’re creators. They are creative with the ball, they get into their rhythm with the ball.

“I think you could say that clearly for Kemba [Walker], Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown]. And so one of the things that obviously we have to do more of is cut, so that we generate more paint threats through that, and then read whatever help comes. And then secondly, I think we just need to continue to find more creative ways for others to break the defense down as well.”

Stevens said Boston’s secondary weapons must look to aggressively make a play after receiving a pass.

“Not catching and backing it out and playing hot potato with it,” he said. “I think that’s one of our things right now is we’ve got to find other ways to create besides just those three guys with the ball.”





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.