EMass boys’ basketball: Watertown’s Gabe Spinelli headlines Players of the Week

Itai Alinsky, Newton South — The 6-foot-6-inch junior capped a breakout junior season with a dominant 27-point, 14-rebound performance as the Lions (9-3) won the Dual County League Large title with a 66-52 win over Concord-Carlisle. Alinsky iced the victory with three straight conventional 3-point plays, finishing the season averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kingsley Breen, Malden Catholic— A junior wing from Dover, N.H., he dropped 37 points and collected 12 rebounds in Friday’s Catholic Conference semifinal win at St. John’s Prep, paving the way for the Lancers (8-4) to capture their first league title in 25 years with a 60-56 win at Catholic Memorial on Saturday.

Cole Levangie, Whitman-Hanson — The versatile senior came up big for the Panthers (12-0) as they ran their state-best winning streak to 35 games with a 74-61 win over visiting Hingham in Saturday’s Patriot Cup Final. In wins over the Harbormen and Plymouth North, Levangie averaged 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Matt Maguire, Abington — The WPI-bound senior averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds as the reigning Division 4 co-champions won the South Shore League Tournament with victories over Rockland and Randolph. Maguire finished second on the program’s career scoring list with 1,236 points.

Gabe Spinelli, Watertown — After pouring in 34 points in Thursday’s Middlesex League semifinal win over Arlington, the senior guard netted 15 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter Saturday, leading the Raiders (12-1) to a league title with a 64-57 win over Winchester.