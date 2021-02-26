Let’s not take the bats out of the pitchers’ hands completely, and other thoughts

“I think it’s time,” J.D. Martinez said in Fort Myers, Fla. “I think everybody knows it’s time. Even the owners, the players, the fans, they know it’s time. Everybody loves offense.”

▪ Have we seen the last of pitchers in the batting box? Is Major League Baseball ready to adopt the universal designated hitter?

Picked-up pieces while wondering whether Charlie Baker will dispatch Ed Davis to clean up this vaccination chaos …

MLB and the Players Association have yet to agree on a universal DH for 2021, which means the upcoming National League season may be the farewell tour for pitchers hitting. The universal DH almost certainly will be implemented as part of the next basic agreement, which will be hammered out after the 2021 season.

Advertisement

Put me down as one with a fondness for pitchers hitting. How else would the world have discovered Babe Ruth?

Granted, National League ball gives us more dull innings because of the guy in the 9-hole with almost no chance to get a hit. But the games are also faster and require more strategy. Wouldn’t you miss the coveted managerial double switch?

More important, requiring pitchers to bat enables the game to better police itself in all matters of headhunting. Pitchers who don’t hit are more reckless than those who know they’ll eventually have to step into the box.

Think of all the amazing moments we’d have lost if pitchers never hit: Jim Lonborg’s bunt to start the big rally on the final day in 1967; Bob Gibson’s homer off Lonborg in Game 7 of the ‘67 World Series; Earl Wilson homering on the same night he no-hit the Angels at Fenway; Rick Wise hitting two homers on the day he pitched a no-hitter for the Phillies; Ken Brett pinch hitting; Tony Cloninger hitting two grand slams in the same game; Roger Clemens slapping a single up the middle in his first big league at-bat in 1996; Rick Porcello’s three-run double off Max Scherzer in 2018.

Advertisement

Hall of Famer Warren Spahn hit 35 homers to go with his 363 wins. Gibson and Walter Johnson both hit 24 homers. Madison Bumgarner has 19 homers in his illustrious career.

Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant makes contact (albeit on a foul ball) in the 1975 World Series. Tom Landers/Globe Staff

Jim Kaat, who hit 16 homers and knocked in 106 runs in his 25-year big league career, said, “I took pride in being a baseball player who just happened to be a pitcher. We learned to handle the bat and bunt and run the bases. It’s embarrassing to me today to see pitchers that don’t even know how to slide.

“If you were a better hitter than the pitcher on the other team, you had an advantage, and I’d be sorry to see that part of the game go altogether.’'

Kaat, who won 283 games and should be in Cooperstown, was over 40 when he hit his final big league homer, a blast off knuckleballer Joe Niekro.

▪ A couple of preposterous gimmicks being discussed as MLB contemplates compromising integrity in the interest of speeding up the game for young viewers: 1. Allowing a manager to reset his lineup to put his best hitters at the plate in the ninth inning. We could have a situation where Mike Trout makes the last out of the eighth, then leads off the ninth. 2. The “Golden At-Bat,” allowing a manager one situation per game in which he can ignore the lineup and send his best hitter to the plate. I’m told Theo Epstein likes this one.

Advertisement

▪ It’s hard to pinpoint the most absurd aspect of NCAA men’s basketball this season. All pretense of the players as “student-athletes” is forever gone now that we have seen the Lords of the NCAA put players though a joke of a season plagued by COVID shutdowns and depleted rosters.

There has been one goal and one goal only: play a sham of a regular season so that the NCAA can reap millions from CBS with March Madness. There will be a tournament and a national champ, but this was just plain wrong from the jump.

Iona, coached by Rick Pitino, had a 51-day hiatus because of COVID, managed to play 13 games, then canceled its final five games after a second outbreak, but now hopes to return for the MAAC tournament scheduled to start March 8. What a joke.

▪ Quiz: Name three Hall of Fame sluggers who finished with exactly 521 homers. All were MVPs.

▪ Richard Johnson, curator of the New England Sports Museum, lists the NCAA programs with the most alums to have played for the Celtics as: 1. Kentucky (19), North Carolina (13), followed by Kansas, Providence, and UCLA with nine each. Holy Cross has seven. Or 7½ if you count Kevin Stacom’s HC time served.

Advertisement

▪ I know Larry Bird. I covered Larry Bird for four seasons and saw him win three MVPs and two championships. I saw Larry Bird make multiple game-winning shots. I never saw Larry do anything like what Luka Doncic did to the Celtics with two 3-point daggers in the final 16 seconds of Tuesday’s Celtics loss in Dallas. The Celtics defended him almost perfectly, and he still beat them.

The defense on Luka Doncic was good, but not quite good enough. Sam Hodde/Associated Press

▪ Bobby Dalbec is the Red Sox starting first baseman. In 80 big league at-bats over 23 games last year, he hit eight homers with 39 strikeouts. That makes him a Chaim Bloom Analytics All-Star.

▪ What if Kyrie Irving was right all along? Sorry to report that the Nets won their eighth straight Thursday, which is their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn.

▪ Check out the New York Times to read Dave Waldstein’s excellent feature on Randy Johnson’s daughter, Willow, a 6-foot-3-inch professional volleyball player in Dallas.

Willow Johnson is another Big Unit, part of a pro volleyball league. Nitashia Johnson/NYT

▪ Brett Gardner is the last member of the 2009 Yankees still playing for the Bronx Bombers.

▪ Remember when Pete Sampras dusted the field and retired with 14 singles titles in Grand Slam tennis events? Best ever, we said. Well, 33-year-old Novak Djokovic just won his 18th major, and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal each has 20. So much for Bjorn Borg (11 majors), Jimmy Connors (8), and Andre Agassi (8).

Advertisement

▪ One of my readers pointed out that 1981 was the golden age of Boston basketball. The Celtics won the NBA championship that year, but we also had Boston College winning the Big East and Patrick Ewing making Cambridge Rindge and Latin one of the top high school teams in the country. Pitino was coaching at Boston University, Jim Calhoun at Northeastern.

▪ I think it’s unacceptable that Red Sox/Globe owner John Henry didn’t take questions from the media in Florida.

▪ Let me be first to pick Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as 2021 National League MVP.

▪ Vegas’s William Hill sportsbook has the Red Sox at 78 wins, 20th in baseball.

▪ Freedom Fighter Bob Kraft’s bestie, Meek Mill, stepped in it again last week when offensive lyrics in his “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” track leaked, inspiring a strong rebuke from Kobe Bryant’s widow. “There’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram. “This lacks respect and tact.”

▪ Yes, that is old friend Gary Tanguay in the final scenes of “I Care A Lot,” with former Bond girl Rosamund Pike. Here’s hoping Gare Bear gets a nod from the Oscar voters for Best Supporting Actor.

▪ Did you know that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was Yale baseball captain one year before Craig Breslow was captain of the Bulldogs?

▪ “Bocce on stilts” is an anagram for “Boston Celtics.”

▪ Quiz answer: Ted Williams, Willie McCovey, Frank Thomas.













Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.