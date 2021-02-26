Northeastern women’s hockey has something to prove this postseason

Finally, powerhouse University of New Hampshire — one of those teams that refused to schedule the Huskies — came calling after the ragtag team, which didn’t even have matching jerseys, went toe-to-toe with Brown and Colby.

When the team first started up in 1978, players had to fund-raise as much as they practiced. Their offseason program was on ponds. They didn’t always know their schedule far in advance, because some established women’s programs refused to play them until they proved their mettle.

Fast-forward 43 years, and Northeastern is ranked second in the nation and heads into Sunday evening’s Hockey East quarterfinal against UNH with a 17-1-1 record. But in this unusual year, one thing might be slightly the same as those start-up days: Their schedule has been in flux all year.

The change-on-the-fly nature of a season held during a pandemic does not daunt the Huskies or their coach, Dave Flint.

“We’re going to do what we’re going to do and make [the opponent] adjust to us,” he said.

The quarterfinal format has been changed from a best-of-three to a single game, and a play-in game was introduced for the final spot in the field. As the top seed, the Huskies had to wait for that play-in game Thursday to determine their opponent. It’s similar to how the regular-season schedule was created — week-by-week, and with a high degree of flexibility needed.

Last year, the 34-4-2 Huskies were favorites to reach the Women’s Frozen Four, to be held in Boston. They captured their third consecutive league title, and were slated to host an NCAA tournament game for just the second time in program history. What was considered their best opportunity for a national title was halted two days before that tournament game when the NCAA canceled the postseason.

Skylar Fontaine is a standout blue liner for the second-ranked Huskies. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

For many years, Northeastern has been considered among the women’s hockey elite, but its trophy case didn’t always reflect that. Because the NCAA tournament includes only eight teams, with half determined by automatic bids, there were several years during the last 15 when the Huskies — despite having some of the country’s best players — saw their season end in the Hockey East tournament.

For example, it took Kendall Coyne Schofield, the 2016 Patty Kazmaier Award winner and two-time Olympian, until her senior season to play an NCAA tournament game — the first in program history.

In the 1980s, the Huskies quickly moved from startup to national power thanks to the talent in Massachusetts. In 1988, the team went 26-0-1 thanks to the scoring prowess of Tina Cardinale and won its first league title, then in the ECAC. Kelly Dyer, who made four US national teams, backstopped that team and started a legacy of standout goaltending on Huntington Avenue.

Even with success in the ECAC, the team found itself fighting with the school’s administration to remain a varsity program in the mid 1990s.

“They are well aware of the great programs that were before them,” said Flint. “I make them aware of the struggles that players had back then. I let them know what they have these days is better than what the pioneers went through.

“I think that’s a big thing for them. They want to upload the legacy that the alumnae created at Northeastern. That fuels them.”

Even with some down years in the early 2000s, Northeastern was home to some of the world’s best women’s hockey players, including Hilary Witt, now the coach of the UNH team NU will face this weekend. Once Flint took over in 2008, the team’s dominance returned, with a winning record in 12 of the last 13 years.

The strong goaltending tradition continues with senior Aerin Frankel, who carries a .971 save percentage into the postseason. This week, Frankel was named a top 10 finalist for the Kazmaier Award, given to the best Division 1 player in the nation, for the second consecutive season. Forward Alina Mueller and defender Skylar Fontaine also were finalists, marking the first time the program has had three finalists in one year.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel takes a season record of 15-1-1 into the Hockey East playoffs. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Mueller, a first-line center from Switzerland, holds the national scoring lead with 31 points. But Northeastern doesn’t rely solely on her and linemates Chloé Aurard and Maureen Murphy to generate scoring. One of the Huskies’ biggest strengths this season is depth, and Flint will rely on that throughout the postseason.

“We have seen some of our players make some big strides every game,” he said. “It takes some of the pressure off our top players to know that we can rely on other lines to score.

“Last weekend, Alina’s line only had one goal, but we won two games. If we are going to be successful on the highest levels and the national stage, everyone’s going to have to contribute. We can’t just have one line or one person.”

The national stage is exactly what the Huskies aspire to, especially after their 2020 campaign toward an NCAA title was halted. That experience will make any championships earned this season extra sweet.

“Whatever championships we play in or win this year, it is still a championship that has to be earned,” said Flint. “The regular season might have looked a little different, but at the end of the day, it’s still the pressure of the big game. If we win any championships this year, I don’t think there is any asterisk next to it.”





Women’s Hockey East playoffs

QUARTERFINALS

Sunday

Boston University at Providence, 1 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

UConn at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 3, at higher seeds

FINAL

Saturday, March 6, at higher seed