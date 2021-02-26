The state of the Patriots in 2021: Where each position group stands this offseason

Questions are swirling around the state of the Patriots. Who will start at quarterback? Can the Patriots find a decent wide receiver? What are the priorities on the offensive line?
Jim McBride offered up a position-by-position preview of New England’s roster as it stands this offseason.
QUARTERBACK: Who will be the Patriots’ quarterback? The trade, free-agent, and wild-card options
RUNNING BACK: Patriots remain deep at running back — when everyone is healthy, that is
WIDE RECEIVER: Where can the Patriots find a decent wide receiver? Running through the top free-agent options
TIGHT END: Are the Patriots finally going to be able to shore up the tight end position?
OFFENSIVE LINE: Patriots’ first priority on offensive line could be re-signing David Andrews
DEFENSIVE LINE: Patriots could overhaul defensive line, but Lawrence Guy should stay a big part of it
LINEBACKER: Patriots’ questions at linebacker begin with Dont’a Hightower
SECONDARY: Adrian Phillips plugged some holes and was a valuable addition to Patriots secondary
SPECIAL TEAMS: On Patriots special teams, the big questions concern Matthew Slater and Nick Folk
