The state of the Patriots in 2021: Where each position group stands this offseason

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated February 26, 2021, 1 hour ago
Bill Belichick and the Patriots' front office have a lot of decisions to make.
Questions are swirling around the state of the Patriots. Who will start at quarterback? Can the Patriots find a decent wide receiver? What are the priorities on the offensive line?

Jim McBride offered up a position-by-position preview of New England’s roster as it stands this offseason.

QUARTERBACK: Who will be the Patriots’ quarterback? The trade, free-agent, and wild-card options

RUNNING BACK: Patriots remain deep at running back — when everyone is healthy, that is

WIDE RECEIVER: Where can the Patriots find a decent wide receiver? Running through the top free-agent options

TIGHT END: Are the Patriots finally going to be able to shore up the tight end position?

OFFENSIVE LINE: Patriots’ first priority on offensive line could be re-signing David Andrews

DEFENSIVE LINE: Patriots could overhaul defensive line, but Lawrence Guy should stay a big part of it

LINEBACKER: Patriots’ questions at linebacker begin with Dont’a Hightower

SECONDARY: Adrian Phillips plugged some holes and was a valuable addition to Patriots secondary

SPECIAL TEAMS: On Patriots special teams, the big questions concern Matthew Slater and Nick Folk

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

