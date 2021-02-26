Super Bowl will return to ABC as NFL, Disney reach deal on television rights

Under the new terms, ESPN will retain “Monday Night Football.” Some regular-season games also will be simulcast on ABC, and ESPN will retain highlight rights, which allows the network to use game highlights on its various NFL programs.

The deal, per a report by Sports Business Daily, will be formalized soon, but contracts have not yet been signed.

The NFL and Disney have agreed to terms on a media rights deal that will include ABC’s return to the Super Bowl rotation for the first time since 2006.

ESPN’s current rights deal, an eight-year, $15.2 billion agreement reached in 2014, expires after next season.

Sports Business Daily did not report the length of the extension, but noted that Disney is expected to pay a 30 percent increase over the previous agreement.

Rights deals for the NFL’s other network broadcast partners — Fox, CBS, and NBC — are expected to be announced next week.

All three networks agreed to deals in ’14 that run through 2022. Fox pays $9.9 billion for primarily NFC games; CBS pays $9 billion for primarily the AFC; and NBC pays $8.55 billion for the “Sunday Night Football” package, with all three networks carrying playoff games and rotating Super Bowl rights.

CBS had Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Super Bowl LVI in ’22 will air on NBC, and Fox has Super Bowl LVII in ’23. ABC has not been the home for a Super Bowl since the Steelers beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL Feb. 5, 2006.

The average annual value of the three networks’ new rights contracts are expected to double.

In the upcoming deal, “Thursday Night Football” will move from Fox to the NFL Network.

