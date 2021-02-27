Alabama murder suspect arrested in Connecticut

A man wanted for murder in Alabama was arrested at a hotel in Connecticut on Thursday, according to a statement from the United States Marshals Service.

John Robert Thomas III, 40, was taken into custody without incident at 9:45 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in Southington by the US Marshals Service fugitive task force and Waterbury police the statement said.

On Feb. 18, Thomas allegedly shot two victims, one in the face and one in the chest, before fleeing Alabama. The Opelika Police Department in Alabama issued an arrest warrant the next day, the statement said.