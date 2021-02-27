The Black history I carry with me: Onjalé Scott Price

“My name is Onjalé Scott Price and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Dr. Ambrose Jearld Jr.

Among his many, many accomplishments, he is the co-founder and was the first director of the Woods Hole Partnership Education Program that aims to bring diverse students to study in Woods Hole.

When Dr. Jearld retired in 2016 the community created a lecture series named after him to reflect his career-long commitment to increasing diversity in environmental and fisheries sciences. He is still actively involved in the science community. His legacy is, and will remain, one of the greatest in Woods Hole.”

Dr. Jearld was one of the first Black fisheries biologists at NOAA.

Onjalé Scott Price is chief operating officer at Mizar Imaging in Woods Hole.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.