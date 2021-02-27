Lynn police officer to face charges next month in connection with alleged beating of Black man in holding cell

Matthew Coppinger, 35, who is white, resigned from the Lynn Police Department days after the alleged beating on the morning of June 15 was caught on a police station security camera. The 35-year-old police veteran, who served in Afghanistan and Somalia, will face charges of assault and battery for using what a special prosecutor said was excessive force and “well over the line.”

A former Lynn police officer will face charges in court next month for the alleged June assault on a Black man in custody after a clerk magistrate ruled Friday there was probable cause for the case to move forward.

Coppinger faces 2½ years in prison if convicted.

Paul Burns, Malden District Court assistant clerk magistrate, took the matter under advisement on Thursday following a show-cause hearing where the videotape was played.

Coppinger will be arraigned in March at a date to be determined, according to the Salem District Court clerk’s office.

Victor White, a 33-year-old Tufts University cook, testified that Coppinger struck him multiple times while he pleaded for help. White and two friends were arrested during a housewarming party at his home after police were called for a report of noise and public drinking.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett dropped the charges, but then appointed Daniel Bennett, the state’s former secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, to prosecute the case.

The police station video and White’s testimony were part of Bennett’s presentation to a clerk magistrate,

“It’s clear from the video and Mr. White’s testimony that he was struck numerous times,” Bennett said in presenting the case. “The statute that allows police to use reasonable force does not allow them to strike an individual in the face in a jail cell.”

White’s attorney, Patrick Gioia, said his client feels validated by the clerk magistrate’s ruling.

“Since day one, Victor has called for Officer Coppinger to be held accountable for his egregious conduct,” he said. “The video speaks for itself. Victor was gratuitously assaulted in a jail cell and then falsely accused of assault and battery, a crime he did not commit, by the same officer who beat him. Victor looks forward to this matter proceeding to criminal court.”

Ken Anderson, Coppinger’s attorney, who told the court Thursday that his client was justified in striking White because he repeatedly refused to comply with commands, said he and Coppinger are disappointed in the ruling.

“Probable cause is a very low threshold and we look forward to defending this in a setting [a courtroom] where all the evidence will be presented,” he said.

During his presentation, Anderson stopped the video at several points to show images depicting what may have been White reaching for Coppinger’s weapon.

But White and Bennett insisted those moves were defensive.

“I instinctively put my hand up, and I was struck with an elbow or a fist on my head, neck, leg, stomach, and shoulder, and I yelled for help,” White testified.

The case had been moved to Salem from Lynn because the court wanted to avoid an appearance of favoritism for Coppinger, a Lynn native whose uncle, Kevin Coppinger, was previously chief of the Lynn Police Department and now serves as Essex County sheriff.

The Salem clerk magistrate suggested the case be heard by a clerk outside of Essex County, and it was assigned to Burns from the Malden court.

Clerk magistrate hearings are typically held behind closed doors, but the Globe filed an appeal and the hearing was made public.

Grillo can be reached at tjgrillo@gmail.com.