MBTA closes Pleasant Street stop on Green Line

The Pleasant Street stop on the Green Line’s B branch closed for good Saturday after trolleys made their final pickups at the station Friday night, according to a statement from the MBTA. The stop is being combined with a neighboring station on Babcock Street.

The closure is one of two main consolidation efforts included in the MBTA’s Green Line Transformation, which will also combine the St. Paul Street and BU West stops into a new Amory Street station. The MBTA said renovations will allow for faster trips down Commonwealth Avenue, as well as increased security and accessibility.

“We’re thankful for its years of service, but look forward to #BuildingABetterT stop that is modern & accessible,” the MBTA said in a Twitter farewell to the stop, which has existed since 1895.