New England news in brief

A man died after he was found stabbed near Boston Medical Center early Saturday morning, Boston police said. Just before 6 a.m., officers found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to a statement from police. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470, police said.

Advertisement

MBTA closes Pleasant Street stop on Green Line’s B branch

The Pleasant Street stop on the Green Line’s B branch closed for good Saturday after trolleys made their final pickups at the station Friday night, according to a statement from the MBTA. The stop is being combined with a neighboring station on Babcock Street. The closure is one of two main consolidation efforts included in the MBTA’s Green Line Transformation, which will also combine the St. Paul Street and BU West stops into a new Amory Street station. The MBTA said renovations will allow for faster trips down Commonwealth Avenue, as well as increased security and accessibility. “We’re thankful for its years of service, but look forward to #BuildingABetterT stop that is modern & accessible,” the MBTA said in a Twitter farewell to the stop, which has existed since 1895.





NEW HAVEN

Warrant charges Qinxuan Pan in killing of Yale graduate student

Police have secured an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student in New Haven earlier this month, according to the United States Marshals Service. New Haven police obtained the warrant for Pan, a 29-year-old graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, late Friday night, said Matthew Duffy, a spokesman for the US Marshals in Connecticut. Pan had initially been identified as a person of interest in the Feb. 6 shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang. Jiang was gunned down around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Lawrence and Nicholl streets. Officials said Pan, who had allegedly stolen an SUV from a Mansfield car dealership that morning, is still at large. “We’re still concentrating on the Georgia area based on information from family,” Duffy said. Police set a $5 million bond on Pan’s arrest and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information about his whereabouts, Duffy said. Authorities described Pan as a 6-foot tall,170-pound man with short black hair. Duffy said he is armed and dangerous. “New Haven police and the US Marshals Office are still working diligently to apprehend Pan,” Duffy said.

Advertisement





HARTFORD

Conn. man to be sentenced for kidnapping girl from Mass. park, sexually assaulting her

A Connecticut man is facing sentencing after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from a Massachusetts park and sexually assaulting her before abandoning her in an unfamiliar neighborhood. Joshua Besaw, 37, of Thompson, is set to be sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison Monday in federal court in Hartford. He pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge last year. Federal prosecutors said Besaw enticed the girl into his car at a park in Webster on May 31, 2019, and drove her over the state line to a wooded area in Thompson. After he sexually assaulted her, he returned to Massachusetts and dropped her off in Dudley, where she borrowed a stranger’s cellphone to call her parents. Besaw was arrested two months later, after tests showed DNA on cigarettes he discarded matched DNA evidence collected from the girl. Besaw’s lawyer, William Paetzold, wrote in a court document that Besaw is accepting responsibility for his crimes and doesn’t oppose the lengthy prison sentence. He said Besaw “is not a lost cause” and has the ability to make positive changes in his life. (AP)

Advertisement





FARMINGTON, MAINE

Maine’s third fatal fire in span of a week kills 75-year-old man

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said Saturday that a residential fire in Farmington killed a 75-year-old man. It was the third fatal fire in Maine within the span of a week. The fire marshal’s office said the fire killed Farmington resident William Vincent. The office said responders found that two people were inside the residence at the time of the fire. One was able to exit and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Emergency responders eventually located Vincent, but he did not survive the fire, the fire marshal’s office said. The office said the fire is still under investigation but there is no indication a crime was committed. (AP)



