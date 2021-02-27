New England news in brief

A 17-year-old male from Dorchester has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman at a busy intersection last month, officials said. Albert Brown was charged in the death of Tasjahnaya Dance, an aspiring musician who was fatally shot at Washington and Bowdoin streets in the Four Corners area of Dorchester shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. In a separate statement, Boston police announced that a 17-year-old male had been arrested Friday around 6:45 a.m. at 58 Claybourne St. in Dorchester on a warrant charging him with murder and multiple firearms violations. The statement did not identify Brown by name. Brown was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in the Dorchester division of the Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement. He is due back in court March 8. Brown’s attorney, James McCall, declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Friday.

Baker signs bill nixing special mayoral election

There will be no special mayoral election this year after Governor Charlie Baker signed a home-rule petition Friday. The petition, which sought to skip a special election to replace Mayor Martin J. Walsh if he is confirmed to be President Biden’s secretary of labor, had already passed the Boston City Council and the Massachusetts House and Senate, and Baker had indicated that he would sign the proposal. Without the petition, the city charter would have required a special mayoral election if Walsh leaves office before March 5. He is expected to be confirmed soon, perhaps as early as next week. City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor once he leaves office. So far, City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George, and state Representative Jon Santiago have declared their candidacies for mayor. Residents, advocates, and local politicians had argued that having a special election in addition to this fall’s regularly scheduled mayoral election posed an unnecessary public health risk and placed an avoidable financial burden on the city.

Man charged with scamming $500k from women

A Randolph man told women he met at online dating sites fantastic stories about being involved in explosions on foreign oil rigs and needing money to get out of a French jail to scam them out of more than $500,000, the US attorney’s office said. Kofi Osei, a native of Ghana, was arrested Thursday and charged in federal court with money laundering, making false statements to a bank, and wire fraud in connection with what prosecutors said were “romance scams” aimed at three women. He pleaded not guilty and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Monday. (AP)

CAMBRIDGE

Woman pulled from river dies

A 23-year-old woman from Canada pulled from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon died later that day at Massachusetts General Hospital, State Police announced Friday. The woman, whose name was not released, was rescued by firefighters around 12:40 p.m. in an area of the river near 45 Memorial Drive. Foul play is not suspected in her death. There is no threat to the public, State Police said.

MIDDLEBOROUGH

Son indicted for murdering parents

Ryan True, 21, was indicted Friday on two counts of murder for allegedly stabbing his parents to death in December at their home, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said. On Dec. 10, police responded to the True family home at 3 Highland St. around 6:30 a.m. for a well-being check. Officers found the bodies of Renee True, 55, and David True, 52. “The indictments allege that True stabbed both of his parents multiple times to death,” Cruz’s office said in a statement. True was previously arraigned in Wareham District Court and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. The indictments will move the case to the Superior Court. An arraignment date there was not disclosed.

SHARON

Racial slur found on school window

A racial slur was found etched into a window at an elementary school on Thursday, Sharon police said. The slur was discovered “faintly etched” into an outside window near a rear entrance to the Cottage Street School, police said in a tweet Friday. The slur had been buffed out of the window by the time police arrived. Police believe the vandalism occurred between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. There are no surveillance cameras in the area, police said. Classes at the Cottage Street School are from kindergarten through fifth grade. Anyone who may have seen the vandalism is encouraged to contact police at 781-784-1587.