One person wounded in stabbing near Boston Medical Center

Just before 6 a.m., officers found the victim at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to police. The victim, whom police did not identify, was suffering from life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital, said the department.

Police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing near Boston Medical Center, the department said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ”TIP” to CRIME (27463).

