The Questions featuring Carlton Mackey

After generations of names in memoriam and images of dead Black bodies, he wanted to do something so that Black male existence was not tied to images of death and violence. He created Black Men Smile, a campaign to celebrate the joy and lives of Black men.

Mackey, director of the Ethics & the Arts program at the Ethics Center at Emory University in Atlanta, knows the power of joy and truth.

“Joy unlocks all that we are,” Mackey said. “The movement bore witness to a different reality, that we be celebrated for who we are and not give voice to that which sought to destroy us and says that we are not worthy.”

This is the beautiful resistance of Carlton Mackey:

What does a beautiful resistance mean to you?

A beautiful resistance to me means the concept of the beautiful struggle, a series of statements by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I see it as the joy and the reward of knowing you are worthy of the promise you possess.

Why is Black Joy important?

Alice Walker says, “Resistance is the secret to joy.” Joy is not something that will be given. It’s not something that is easy in the midst of all that says you are not important. Joy opens us up to the spirit of possibility, to see ever more clearly all that we are capable of. It is our joy that unlocks our resilience.

How are you showing up for your wellness?

First and foremost, by telling myself the truth. So much around us is feeding us lies about who we are to the extent that we begin to believe them. We internalize and reflect those lies in our behaviors, in our thoughts, in our actions. By telling myself the truth about who I am, by being honest with myself about my limitations as well as my possibilities, I am able to move forward in truth. Authenticity is an outgrowth of inner truth. My wellness has been first telling myself the truth that allows me to create boundaries by telling other people the truth. That has looked like me saying what I will and will not accept. It allows me to be honest about what I need. It allows me to be able to say how I want to be loved and by honestly expressing that it allows me to receive that love.

What is the Black history that you carry with you?

My grandmother, Pearlie Taylor, who turned 91 earlier this month. My mother, Burnell Mackey, who passed away when I was very young. Both showed creativity. Creativity is in everything my grandmother does. Creativity is the courageous response to limitations and the Black history I carry with me is building upon those creative Black folk who dared to give expression to not only their truth, but made it possible for me to do the same. They made me feel whole in what I believe. My grandmother, my mother, Gordon Parks, and James Baldwin. Their creativity is a valid and valuable contribution to the beautiful struggle, to the beautiful resistance.









Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.