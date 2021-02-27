Roxbury’s Reggie Lewis Center expands into mass COVID-19 vaccination site as state reports 41 new deaths, 1,516 cases Saturday

The state has also administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccine across the state, including 48,640 new doses reported Saturday.

The expanded vaccination facility, along with eased public health restrictions expected to begin Monday for much of the state, come amid recent declines in new daily cases and deaths in Massachusetts due to the virus.

The state continued its vaccine rollout Saturday with the transformation of Roxbury’s Reggie Lewis Center from a local site to a mass vaccination venue with a focus on serving communities of color in Boston.

But despite advances made against the lethal disease, it continues to take its toll as the Department of Public Health reported 41 new deaths and 1,516 cases due to COVID-19 on Saturday. The state’s latest coronavirus data brought the Massachusetts death toll to 15,744 and the total number of infections to 548,874.

The state’s rollout of vaccine has been broadly criticized, including for a cumbersome appointment scheduling website.

After being criticized for not doing enough to ensure access to vaccines for people of color, the state has announced a plan to prioritize vaccinations in 20 cities, including Boston.

On Saturday, elected officials praised the expansion of the Reggie Lewis site but said more must be done to ensure equity.

“Given that the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts has been considered a debacle by any measure, especially for the hardest impacted Black and Latino communities, what we’re witnessing here at the Reggie Lewis Center is incredible,” Representative Ayanna Pressley said in a Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition statement Saturday.

The Roxbury facility, which had been run as a local site by the city of Boston for the past few weeks, officially began running Saturday as a mass vaccination site following a soft opening over the previous few days.

On Saturday, it administered doses to about 800 people, according to a spokeswoman for CIC Health, which is overseeing the site in partnership with Roxbury Community College, the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, and other local organizations.

Half of the appointments at the Reggie Lewis Center are being set aside each week so those community organizations can schedule vaccinations for eligible residents. Officials plan to increase the number of doses administered daily to 2,500 by the end of March.

On Saturday, members of Boston’s Black Employee Network, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Masking the Community handed out bags containing personal protective equipment to people outside the facility.

City Council President Kim Janey, who could soon succeed Mayor Martin J. Walsh as acting mayor, said that the vaccine must be equitably distributed and must be made available in predominantly Black and brown communities, which have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Those communities must also be encouraged to get the vaccines, she said in the statement.

“We all need to stand up and say loudly and clearly that we trust the science, we trust the data, and we trust the vaccine,” Janey said in the statement.

On Monday, much of the state will move into Phase 3, step 2 of its economic reopening — allowing indoor performance venues like theaters and concert halls to operate at 50 percent capacity, with a limit of 500 people.

Restaurants will no longer have pandemic capacity limits and will be allowed to host musical performances, though measures like masks and social distancing will remain in place.

On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker pointed to downward trends in the state’s key coronavirus data, such as new cases and hospitalizations, when he announced the rollbacks in business restrictions.

He also said he’d allow further changes on March 22 if the state continued making progress against COVID-19, including opening up stadiums to small crowds and easing limits on some gatherings as part of Phase 4, Step 1 of the economic reopening.

In Boston, however, parts of the expanded reopening will have to wait.

Walsh said Friday that the city would hold off on allowing live musical performances in restaurants until March 22, and keep indoor performance venues and some recreational activities closed until then.

Craig F. Walker, Amanda Kaufman, and Deanna Pan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.