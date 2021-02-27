Son indicted for murdering parents at Middleborough home

A Middleborough man was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday for fatally stabbing his parents in December, according to a statement from district attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
Ryan True, 21, was indicted on two counts of murder, Cruz’s office said in a statement. had previously been arraigned in Wareham District Court on the same charges. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
The indictments move the case to the Superior Court. A date for an arraignment was not disclosed.
On Dec. 10, police responded around 6:30 a.m. to the home where True resided with his parents on Highland St. for a wellness check, the statement said.
Upon arrival, they found the bodies of True’s parents, Renee True, 55, and David True, 52 the statement said. True stabbed both of his parents multiple times, according to the statement.
State Police began an investigation shortly after True’s arrest.
