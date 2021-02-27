Son indicted for murdering parents at Middleborough home

A Middleborough man was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Friday for fatally stabbing his parents in December, according to a statement from district attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Ryan True, 21, was indicted on two counts of murder, Cruz’s office said in a statement. had previously been arraigned in Wareham District Court on the same charges. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The indictments move the case to the Superior Court. A date for an arraignment was not disclosed.