State trooper justified in nonfatal shooting of knife-wielding Malden man, investigation finds

The investigation found “no cause to believe that the Massachusetts State Police Trooper committed any criminal offense” and that his shooting of Brawley “was justified and necessitated by Brawley’s conduct,” according to the statement.

The man the trooper shot, Steven Brawley, allegedly attacked the assistant manager of a Stop & Shop store in Revere and later lunged at the trooper with a knife, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

A Massachusetts state trooper will not face criminal charges in the nonfatal November shooting of a knife-wielding 62-year-old Malden man after an investigation determined that the use of force was justified and consistent with State Police policy, officials said Friday.

The trooper was not identified in the statement.

“The Trooper did not know Brawley and was not aware of either his extensive history of mental health issues or his prior history of police interactions before that day,” Quinn’s office said.

Around noon on Nov. 12, Brawley allegedly became irate during an interaction at the customer service desk of the Stop & Shop on Squire Road and used a shopping cart to strike an assistant manager several times, bruising her leg, according to the statement.

Store employees called 911 and told Brawley to leave, and he allegedly spat in the assistant manager’s face and told her, “I’m going to end your life,” according to Quinn’s office.

As Brawley left the store, he continued threatening the assistant manager in a loud voice, and two employees who followed him outside noticed a State Police vehicle parked outside Bridge Pizzeria on Washington Avenue nearby, according to the statement.

A store employee went into the pizzeria and told the state trooper that Brawley had assaulted a coworker and Revere police were on their way, Quinn’s office said.

The trooper went outside and approached Brawley, who was walking along Washington Avenue toward Malden, according to the statement. When the trooper called out to Brawley, he allegedly responded by pulling out a folding knife and pointing it toward the trooper, Quinn’s office said.

The trooper pulled out his gun and told the Stop & Shop employees to call 911 again. Keeping his gun pointed at Brawley, the trooper followed him toward the intersection of Oliver and Beach streets in Malden, repeatedly ordering Brawley to drop the knife, to no avail, Quinn’s office said.

A Malden police officer arrived and pulled Brawley to the ground, according to the statement. The trooper tried to take away Brawley’s knife, but as the trooper leaned down, Brawley allegedly lunged upward toward the trooper with the blade, Quinn’s office said.

The trooper shot Brawley once in his upper right chest, near his neck, and the bullet exited through Brawley’s back, according to the statement.

Brawley allegedly stood back up, appearing unfazed by his wound, and in response to the trooper’s demands, he folded the knife and put it in his pocket, then tried to walk away, Quinn’s office said.

The trooper and the Malden officer approached Brawley, who allegedly swung his fist at the trooper before he was knocked to the ground again and taken into custody, according to the statement.

Brawley faces numerous charges for his alleged actions that day, which Quinn’s office said “created a situation justifying the Trooper’s use of lethal force. Further review of Brawley’s actions on the day in question, as well as his overall history, reveal him to display erratic, violent, aggressive, and hostile behavior, which includes direct assaults on strangers and threats, including threats to kill.”

“The Trooper was waiting for his lunch and did not seek out a confrontation with Brawley, but acted, as required, in the performance of his duties as a police officer,” Quinn’s office said. “The Trooper attempted to disarm Brawley without the use of force and warned him that he would have to use force if Brawley did not comply.”

