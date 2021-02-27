Sullivan’s reopens for the season on Castle Island

Sullivan’s, the famed Castle Island hot dog stand, reopened for its 70th season Saturday morning, offering a taste of the warmer months ahead on a snowy and rainy day in Boston.

While the concession stand typically closes for the season around Thanksgiving, it closed for just under two months this year.

The business stayed open an extra month the end of 2020 to “help pay some bills and give staff an extra month of pay,” said owner Brendan Sullivan, whose grandfather started the business in 1951.