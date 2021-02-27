Three suspects arrested in connection with 2020 death of toddler in New Hampshire

Londonderry police had requested the Marshals Service’s assistance in locating the suspect, the statement said. Shawna Cote, 29, and Mark Geremia, 32, both of Tilton, were arrested Thursday.

Dana Dolan, of Tilton, N.H., is charged with negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, the US Marshals Service said in a statement Saturday.

A 24-year-old New Hampshire man on Saturday became the third person arrested in connection with the death of a toddler in Londonderry, N.H., late last year, authorities said.

The three were charged in connection with a 21-month-old toddler’s death after ingesting a controlled drug in late 2020, Londonderry police said in a statement Friday.

Dolan was found inside an apartment on Powder Hill Drive in Lancaster, N.H., on Saturday, according to the Marshals Service. He attempted to flee out the back door, but was quickly arrested, the Marshals Service said.

He will be held at the Rockingham County Jail pending his initial court appearance on Monday.

US Marshal Nick Willard said he was happy to have all three suspects in custody.

“This is one of those investigations that truly pulls on the heart-strings of everyone, as crimes against children do.” Willard said in the statement. “The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and countless other agencies worked tirelessly to ensure that all three of these fugitives were arrested so they can be brought to justice.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.