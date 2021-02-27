Warrant charges Qinxuan Pan in killing of Yale graduate student

New Haven Police obtained the warrant for Pan, a 29-year-old graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, late Friday night, said Matthew Duffy, a spokesman for the US Marshals in Connecticut.

Police have secured an arrest warrant charging Qinxuan Pan with murder in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student in New Haven, Conn., earlier this month, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Pan had initially been identified as a person of interest in the Feb. 6 shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.

Jiang was gunned down around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Lawrence and Nicholl streets. Officials said Pan, who had allegedly stolen an SUV from a Mansfield car dealership that morning, is still at large.

“We’re still concentrating on the Georgia area based on information from family,” Duffy said.

Police set a $5 million bond on Pan’s arrest and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information about his whereabouts, Duffy said.

Authorities described Pan as a 6-foot tall,170-pound Asian man with short black hair. Duffy said he is armed and dangerous.

“New Haven police and the US Marshals Office are still working diligently to apprehend Pan,” Duffy said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
















