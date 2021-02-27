Mass. reports 48,640 new COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 48,640 to 1,671,193, state officials reported Saturday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Friday, when 56,252 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 81.6 percent of the 2,047,960 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,166,889 first shots and 504,304 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused about 15,700 deaths in the state.

Advertisement

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.