‘Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun’: Ted Cruz joked about his Mexico getaway during CPAC speech

The annual conference by conservatives is being held this year in Orlando to bypass COVID-19 restrictions. It is the first time the event is not being held in the Washington, D.C., area in its near 50-year history. The three-day event, also known as CPAC, will continue throughout the weekend and conclude on Sunday, when Donald Trump will make his first post-presidential appearance.

“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun,” Cruz said, pausing amid laughter in the crowd, “But it’s nice.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has faced a firestorm of backlash over the past week for his decision to fly to Cancun, Mexico, during a deadly storm that left thousands of his constituents without power or potable water. On Friday, Cruz appeared to reignite the controversy as he made a joke about the trip during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

A medley of conservative politicians, commentators, and activists took to the stage on the first day of the conference, and many, like Senator Cruz, used their time to voice their support for Trump.

“Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” Cruz said during his speech. Senators Josh Hawley and Rick Scott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump Jr. were among the speakers on Friday who echoed similar sentiments.

Cruz’s Cancun comments sparked another wave of anger and outrage toward the Texas senator, as many in the Lone Star State are still without water.

“Sickening,” tweeted Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and former faculty member and researcher at Harvard’s Chan School. “Meanwhile, tens of thousands are still without running water in Texas. Meanwhile, #B117 surging in Florida too.”

B.1.1.7 refers to the COVID-19 variant that emerged in the United Kingdom. Florida has at least 500 cases of the variant, which is the highest variant case count nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many Twitter users condemned the juxtaposition of Cruz being in Florida while some Texans were still in crisis.

“While [Ted Cruz] is in Orlando at CPAC, joshing about his escape to Orlando ... Some 5th Ward residents are living in vehicles and bathing with bottled or borrowed water.”

“I’m sure everyone in Texas found that hilarious,” said Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show.” “At the end of his speech, Cruz quoted ‘Braveheart,’ and he really went for it,” Fallon continued, as he showed a clip of the Texas senator yelling during his speech: “In the words of William Wallace, Freedom!”

Attendees at Friday’s event were predominantly maskless, according to reports, and when CPAC organizers asked the crowd to follow federal laws and put on their masks, many in the crowd booed.

Cruz has said his family vacation was “obviously a mistake.” “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he told reporters last week.

Watch Senator Cruz’s full CPAC speech:





