Plunging demand for COVID-19 tests may leave US exposed

“It’s shocking how quickly we’ve gone from moving at 100 miles an hour to about 25,” said Dr. Clemens Hong, who leads the county’s testing operation.

Now, county officials say testing has nearly collapsed. More than 180 government-supported sites are operating at only a third of their capacity.

WASHINGTON — Just five weeks ago, Los Angeles County was conducting more than 350,000 weekly coronavirus tests, including at a massive drive-through site at Dodger Stadium, as health workers raced to contain the worst COVID-19 hotspot in the United States.

After a year of struggling to boost testing, communities across the country are seeing plummeting demand, shuttering testing sites, or even trying to return supplies.

Advertisement

The drop in screening comes at a significant moment in the outbreak: Experts are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 is receding after killing more than 500,000 people in the United States but concerned that emerging variants could prolong the epidemic.

“Everyone is hopeful for rapid, widespread vaccinations, but I don’t think we’re at a point where we can drop our guard just yet,” said Hong. “We just don’t have enough people who are immune to rule out another surge.”

US testing hit a peak on Jan. 15, when the country was averaging more than 2 million tests per day. Since then, the average number of daily tests has fallen more than 28 percent. The drop mirrors declines across all major virus measures since January, including new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Officials say those encouraging trends, together with harsh winter weather, the end of the holiday travel season, pandemic fatigue, and a growing focus on vaccinations are sapping interest in testing.

“When you combine all those together you see this decrease,” said Dr. Richard Pescatore of the health department in Delaware, where daily testing has fallen more than 40 percent since the January peak. “People just aren’t going to go out to testing sites.”

Advertisement

But testing remains important for tracking and containing the outbreak.

President Biden has promised to revamp the nation’s testing system by investing billions more in supplies and government coordination. But with demand falling fast, the country may soon have a glut of unused supplies. The United States will be able to conduct nearly 1 billion monthly tests by June, according to projections from researchers at Arizona State University. That’s more than 25 times the country’s current rate of about 40 million tests reported per month.

Associated Press

New York sets rules for pandemic dancing

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s new coronavirus-era dance rules aren’t exactly “Footloose” strict, but don’t plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.

The state says when wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household, or family seated at the same table.

Governor Andrew Cuomo previously announced weddings can begin again on March 15. Venues will be restricted to 50 percent of capacity, up to 150 guests, and all must be tested for coronavirus beforehand.

Dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones.”

Happy couples can still take a twirl for a ceremonial first dance, and other couples can join in, but they must all stay 6 feet apart.

Associated Press

Collins wants border restrictions reviewed

CARIBOU, Maine — Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider US-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced the US, Mexico, and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.

Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.

Only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship, and family members and partners can cross for nonessential purposes.

Associated Press

New lockdown for Palestinians on West Bank

JERUSALEM — The Palestinian Authority on Saturday announced a new set of lockdown restrictions in the West Bank as coronavirusinfections surge and Palestinians await the rollout of a significant vaccination program.

The move comes as Israel has secured ample supplies of the vaccine for itself and raced ahead with its own inoculation program, outpacing the rest of the world. The imbalance has added a new layer of friction to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and drawn scrutiny of Israel’s obligations in the occupied territories.

The lockdown restrictions, set to last for 12 days, include the closure of universities, nighttime curbs on travel and nonessential commerce, and a ban on gatherings for weddings, parties and funerals.

The Palestinian minister of health, Mai al-Kaila, said Saturday that 910 new cases and five deaths had been recorded in the West Bank in the previous 24 hours. Another Palestinian, she added, had died in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip after contractingCOVID-19.

Three more Palestinians from East Jerusalem, al-Kaila said, had died of the disease in recent days.

Advertisement

Israel’s vaccination program extends to all residents of East Jerusalem, but many Palestinians there have been reluctant to take the vaccine, in part, residents said, because of low trust in Israeli authorities and a flood of unsubstantiated, negative rumors about the vaccine.

Israel has vaccinated more than half its population of 9.2 million with a first dose, and more than a third with a second dose, but has so far provided the Palestinian Authority with only 2,000 vaccine doses and promised 3,000 more. More than 2.5million Palestinians live in the West Bank, with an additional 2 million in Gaza.

So far, the Palestinians have received 10,000 doses from Russia of its Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 of which were transferred from the West Bank to Gaza. Last weekend, another shipment of 20,000 Russian doses donated by the United Arab Emirates entered Gaza across the Egyptian border.

New York Times

Auckland returns to lockdown after unexplained case

OHAKUNE, New Zealand — New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland is going back into a seven-day lockdown after a new unexplained coronavirus case was found.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement Saturday evening after an urgent meeting with top lawmakers in the Cabinet. She said the lockdown would take effect from Sunday morning.

Auckland earlier this month was placed into a three-day lockdown after new cases of the more contagious variant first found in Britain were found.

New Zealand has pursued a zero-tolerance elimination strategy with the virus, and had successfully stamped out community spread before the latest cases were found this month.

Advertisement

Ardern said the latest patient had experienced symptoms since earlier in the week and could have infected others.

The rest of New Zealand will also have increased restrictions.

Associated Press

South Korea OK’s extra doses from vials

SEOUL — South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency is allowing health workers to squeeze extra doses from vials of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

The decision on Saturday came after some health workers who were administering the AstraZeneca shots reported to authorities that they still saw additional doses left in the bottles that had each been used for 10 injections.

KDCA official Jeong Gyeong-shil said skilled workers might squeeze one or two extra doses from each vial if they use low dead-volume syringes designed to reduce wasted medications and vaccines.

However, she said the KDCA isn’t allowing health workers from combining vaccines left in different bottles to create more doses.

The KDCA had previously authorized 10 injections for each AstraZeneca vial and six for each Pfizer vial.

South Korea, which launched its public vaccination campaign on Friday, is administering the AstraZeneca shots to residents and workers at long-term care facilities and the Pfizer ones to front-line medical workers.

Associated Press