After a season of turmoil, Boston College men’s basketball finally finds success in home finale vs. Notre Dame

Jonas Harper scored 18 points, hitting 6 of 9 from 3-point range, to go along with six rebounds as the Boston University men’s basketball team defeated host Army, 75-63, in West Point, N.Y. Jack Hemphill and Walter Whyte chipped in with 11 points each for the Terriers (6-9, 6-9 Patriot League), who posted a season-high 15 3-pointers . . . Senior captain Obadiah Noel scored 23 points, converting a turnover into a game-winning layup with five seconds remaining, to help the No. 6 seed UMass Lowell men (9-11) erase a 16-point deficit in a stirring 64-62 victory over No. 7 Stony Brook (9-14) in the first round of the America East playoffs in Durham, N.H. It marked UMass Lowell’s first postseason triumph at the Division 1 level.

Jay Heath scored 19 points and the Boston College men’s basketball team sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to beat Notre Dame, 94-90, on Saturday to give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach. DeMarr Langford had 17 points and six rebounds, making a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left after the Fighting Irish cut a 12-point second-half deficit to two, 90-88. He sank two more foul shots with 6 seconds left to ice it. “A great win, but even more that that was how enjoyable that was for the seniors,” said Spinelli, who had spent most of the past 25 years as an assistant before taking over when Jim Christian was fired. “They deserved an opportunity to have a fun locker room,” said Spinelli, who started two senior walk-ons in the Eagles’ final home game. “It really is gratifying to watch their locker room celebration and how they responded after the win.” Makai Ashton-Langford had 18 points and six assists, and Frederick Scott scored 18 points in his first game since injuring his knee in November. Steffon Mitchell added eight rebounds for the Eagles (4-13, 2-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the first time since Jan. 12 and in its first game since Christian was fired on Feb. 15.

MLB

Pujols to decide future after season

Albert Pujols said he hasn’t decided whether he will continue playing after the conclusion of his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels this fall, and he won’t make or announce a decision until after the 2021 season. The 41-year-old slugger woke up from a nap last Monday in Arizona to find several hundred messages and missed calls on his phone after his wife, Deidre, had put up an Instagram post that was widely interpreted to mean her husband had decided to retire after this season, his 21st in the majors. “Hey, that’s the life we’re living on social media,” Pujols said with a chuckle. “It’s sad that everybody just had to run with it.”

North Dakota State’s 39-game win streak halted

Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliott each had a pair of touchdown runs, and Southern Illinois beat top-ranked North Dakota State, 38-14, on Saturday, ending the Bison’s 39-game winning streak. North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which has won three straight FCS championships, last lost on Nov. 4, 2017 to then-No. 8 South Dakota State. The Salukis (2-1, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bison. Williams ran for a 3-yard score and Elliott broke loose for a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Both scores followed a North Dakota State turnover. Elliott finished with 91 yards rushing and Williams had 41, and the pair also had touchdown runs in the second quarter.

NHL

Maple Leafs F Matthews sits out

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews sat out for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers because of a sore wrist. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe announced the decision before the start of a three-game series vs. the Oilers. Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games this year and has been dealing with the wrist injury much of the way . . . Spurred by a replenished lineup in which four players returned after spending two weeks in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Buffalo Sabres. Among the returnees for the Flyers was Scott Laughton, who scored a breakaway goal to make it 3-0 late in the second period. The Sabres, who were playing their fourth game in six days, played their second game without captain Jack Eichel, who remained listed day to day with a lower body injury, and were missing goaltender Linus Ullmark, who will miss at least a month with a lower-body injury sustained in the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Auto racing

Hamlin at home in Homestead

No one in the field has been better at Homestead Miami-Speedway, the venue for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, than Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing star has three wins (2009, ’13, ’20) at the track and 11 top-10 finishes in 16 starts. He led 137 of 267 laps last June en route to his latest victory. He’s tied with Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle for the most Cup wins at the 1½-mile venue. After the first two races of the season at Daytona were won by first-time winners Michael McDowell (Daytona 500) and Christoper Bell (Daytona road course), Hamlin noted the intermediate tracks on the schedule where he and Kevin Harvick mostly dominated last year. “We are about to get into a chunk of the season where you are going to start to see some of your normal winners in the bracket,” Hamlin said.

Miscellany

Gut-Behrami wins women’s World Cup downhill

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami let out a brief scream of joy and held up her right arm after winning her second World Cup downhill in two days at Val di Fassa in Italy to maintain her chance of winning the discipline title this season. Gut-Behrami led Corinne Suter, the downhill world champion, by 0.32 seconds for a Swiss 1-2 finish. Kira Weidle of Germany finished 0.68 second behind in third, as the podium included the same three skiers who won the medals at the world championships downhill in another Italian resort, Cortina d’Ampezzo, two weeks ago . . . Filip Zubcic of Croatia won the first men’s World Cup race after the skiing world championships Saturday to give new impetus to the battle for the season-long giant slalom title. Zubcic overtook first-run leader Mathieu Faivre, who won the world title last week, to win by 0.40 seconds. Unheralded Stefan Brennsteiner was 0.93 behind in third for the Austrian’s first career podium . . . Mike Kostelnik, the son of a former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Ron Kostenik, told the Green Bay Press-Gazette he was heartbroken to learn of the disappearance of his father’s Super Bowl II ring, and was offering a $5,000 reward for its return. Kostelnik said he believed the ring was lost during a family college trip to visit his daughter at Indiana University when he stopped at a gas station in Greenburg, Ind., removed the ring and placed it in the car’s console only to discover it missing when he returned to the car. Kostelnik filed a police report but said it was possible the ring ended up on the floor of the car and got kicked outside the vehicle.

