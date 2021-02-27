As Bruins add Jarred Tinordi to blue line, Bruce Cassidy looks for more help from within

To that end, the Bruins late Saturday morning claimed 6-foot-6-inch Jarred Tinordi, a left-shooting defenseman, off waivers from Nashville. A former first-round pick of the Canadiens, Tinordi, 29, will not be available for Sunday’s noon matinee (NBC, 98.5) remix with the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

As for more tangible roster fixes, such as adding capable bodies to a talent-challenged back line, well, as a stupefied Martin Brody famously muttered after coming face-to-face with the behemoth white shark in “Jaws”: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Armed with whiteboard, video clips, rubber bands, Gorilla Glue, and a Staples warehouse worth of paper clips, Butch Cassidy and his fellow coaches tried to piece together the Bruins’ confidence during a workout Saturday afternoon outside of Manhattan.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Tinordi will be the bigger boat the Bruins need to help keep their blue liners from getting devoured, as they were in Friday night’s 6-2 thumping. In seven games with the Predators this season, he averaged 16:34 in ice time and did not collect a point.

“He’s a bigger, stay-at-home guy,” said Cassidy. “So there’s a big body that could complement [Charlie] McAvoy, if that’s the way we go against top lines. [Jeremy] Lauzon did that job. [Zdeno Chara] did that job. Obviously, those three guys are not exactly the same, but they’re bigger bodies that can be shutdown guys.

“I’m not saying that he’s going to go in the first pair, because we haven’t seen him yet, but he is that type of defender who could find a lot of usage in our back end right now because we lack that.”

Meanwhile, Cassidy’s fix-it options back there are few for Sunday. Matt Grzelcyk, one of this three injured defensemen, most likely will not play, said Cassidy. If he pulls someone out, the only realistic option would be to go with utilityman Steve Kampfer, the one-time Ranger who has yet to play this season.

Advertisement

Based on Saturday’s workout, Cassidy might make who changes up front, moving Anders Bjork and Chris Wagner to the sidelines. If so, Karson Kuhlman and Greg McKegg would draw into the lineup, playing together on a fourth line with Sean Kuraly. Trent Frederic would ride with Jack Studnicka and Jake DeBrusk.

Tinordi alone won’t be enough to make up for the ongoing absences of Lauzon (hand) and Kevan Miller (knee). Minus their size, muscle, skill, and compete factors, the Bruins often were vastly overmatched in their own end the last two games, yielding 13 goals to clubs (Islanders and Rangers) that previously ranked among the league’s most challenged offensive performers. The 13 goals were the most the Bruins have yielded in back-to-back losses in nearly nine years.

Cassidy, his club having lost four of five, is well aware the way out of the current morass has to be by means other than buttressing the back end, especially when he doesn’t have personnel to compensate for the Lauzon-Miller grit factor.

Main points of need otherwise include better goaltending and a smarter, more committed defensive effort from all four forward lines.

Following the Broadway flop Friday, Cassidy challenged what he termed “the middle” of the roster, which, loosely translated, is everyone not named Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak.

“You know their line is going to find their game,” he said. “But the guys in the middle that [now] have an opportunity, [guys] that some days go home and say, ‘Geez, I wish I got more minutes,’ or ‘I had a better chance.’ You know, that middle group — the Bjorks, the DeBrusks, the Johnny Moores, and [Connor] Cliftons that have been out on the lineup . . . guys that have been in the league a little bit, and I might be forgetting a guy or two . . . you know [Chris Wagner] and Kuraly, who are going to see some more minutes because it’s three [games] in four nights and it’s back-to-back.”

Advertisement

Time for the middle men, added Cassidy, “to put a little onus on themselves to impact the game . . . whether it’s offensively, whether it’s physically, whatever.”

During the 1-4-0 stretch, the Bruins typically have had to play from behind (for a total 155:09) and rarely held the lead (50:30). They trailed, 4-1, after 40 minutes Friday night, and have carried a lead into the third period in only two of the last 11 games.

They looked drained Friday night, fell behind early on a Phillip Di Giuseppe goal at 13:16 of the first and never pulled even. They were within less than 90 seconds of getting to the second intermission with only a one-goal deficit, only to yield a pair of strikes 12 seconds apart before slinking into the break.

Teams struggling to score often build back through an energized forechecking game, perhaps a big hit, or, say, an energy shift from the third of fourth line that puts fire into the skilled, scoring lines. Speed, emotion, even the will just to crash the net, sometimes can turn the tide.

Advertisement

Defensive units in a funk, their mistakes often literally triggering a red light, don’t have as many ways to find momentum. They either get the puck and move it, or they don’t.

“It’s hard, right?” noted McAvoy. “Because you kind of see that instant gratification as a forward, you go down and score a goal — and there goes your slump, right? For a D man, it’s different. For us it’s really just about keeping the puck out of the net. Or breaking pucks out smooth. You get that little boost of confidence, that little jolt of energy when you have a shift, or repeated shifts, where they’re dumping the puck in, trying to get the forecheck established, but we’re able to make the reads, the quick plays and get out with ease.”

Forwards can play a huge relief role in the process. Smarter, more efficient play with the puck outside of the zone should limit odd-man break-ins across the defensive line. Failing that, they can hustle back to pick up their checks.

“We shouldn’t finger point,” said Bergeron, trying to deflect some of the pressure away from the back liners. “It’s the five guys on the ice, defensively. It’s not just our defense. It’s forwards, too, making sure you get the puck out . . . that can spiral, and the puck stays in the zone longer than it should and that’s when you get caught. Competing to me is the biggest thing. We have to compete and be harder on pucks and that’s it.”

Advertisement

If there’s a way to start back on the defensive effort, noted Bergeron, it’s to simplify.

“Really knowing what the outlets are,” he said. “Keep it to one or two outlets so we are all on the same page, we can get out of our zone quickly. At times, if we all try to do too much, and try to get on your own program, then it kind of puts everyone on their heels and you hesitate and the other team takes advantage. I think we saw a lot of that in the last few games and we have to rectify that right away.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.