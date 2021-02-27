Bruins attempting to get more offensive production from Anders Bjork

Fast legs are ever seductive in today’s NHL. At some point, however, the 24-year-old wing’s production (1-2—3) will have to get up to speed.

What makes him somewhat of a tough fit anywhere of late is his lack of production, including his lack of success in putting pucks on net. Headed into the Bruins-Rangers matchup Friday night at Madison Square Garden, the former Notre Dame standout had recorded but 10 shots on goal through 17 games.

Anders Bjork plays up and down the Bruins lineup, on all four lines, his abundant speed making him a good, versatile fit with any linemates.

“Well, he’s been in the league a few years now and we’ve talked to him about how he can create offense,” said coach Bruce Cassidy before puck drop. “We’ve tried to talk to him, ‘Guys are stronger, you can’t beat guys one-on-one all over the ice — maybe you get one guy and get it on net. Or you drive the net for second chances if your linemate’s doing the same thing.”

Of late, in part due to the injury to second-line center David Krejci, Bjork has been riding on left wing (his natural side) with rookie pivot Jack Studnicka and right wing Jake DeBrusk. None of those three got on the scoresheet in Thursday’s 7-2 loss on Long Island and Bjork was the sole Bruins forward to not attempt a shot on net. It was the second consecutive game in which he didn’t land a shot.

“A little bit about Anders,” continued Cassidy, “is stopping in front, finding those second chances in the slot area for some shots on goal, some tips, and not just play on the perimeter.”

Too much outside play, or not showing a penchant to get in the gritty scoring areas for shooting chances, played a part in the Bruins ultimately shipping prospect Ryan Donato to the Wild in the deal that brought back Charlie Coyle. Which is not to say the Bruins stand poised to wheel Bjork, but as with Donato back then, he needs to develop methods to manufacture chances, which often means grinding along the boards or drilling in corners on forechecking situations.

“You know, winning loose puck battles along the boards and below the goal line,” Cassidy said. “And attacking the net with your speed once you’re able to separate — that’s puck strength, right? You have to be able to win a battle against big defensemen in this league. Those are some of the challenges for Anders. And he’s always been the kind who didn’t want to shoot first, wanted to get closer to the net, and I think he’s understanding that part’s not as easy as it used to be.”

One sign that Bjork may be understanding his need to bring a sterner approach to his offense: He led all 36 skaters Thursday night with seven hits. The next step will be to turn hits into puck possession, and the possession into chances. If not, then Cassidy inevitably could look to bring the likes of, say, Karson Kuhlman into the lineup.

Rough night on Island

The shellacking on Long Island was the Bruins’ third loss in four games — their worst stretch of the season — and it also was their third straight loss to the Isles, who came into the night as one of the league’s weakest offensive teams (average 2.44 goals per game).

Every team suffers its dips in the course of the season. Rarely have the Bruins dipped so low in their four years with Cassidy behind the bench.

“This game is about breakdowns and turnovers, and being able to capitalize on it and limit them,” mused right winger Craig Smith before Friday’s game. “Moving on … I know the season’s shorts, but you can’t dwell on things. Games comes fast. We’ve got another one to get ready for and we can’t lose two in a row.

One change he might have made amid the third-period bleed out, said Cassidy, could have been to call a timeout after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shorthanded strike made it 5-2.

“The problem with a timeout is, if you do need to challenge something … you don’t have that opportunity later,” he said. “So that’s what you’re always weighing. You hope you veteran players on the ice and they’ll settle things down — it didn’t happen that way. So in hindsight, I should have … I think from then on we kind of lost our way.”

Busy weekend for Rask

Tuukka Rask, the winner Sunday at Lake Tahoe, was back in net for the Bruins and expected to go against the Blueshirts again in Sunday’s noon start at MSG. Of the three injured defensemen, the only one expected to return soon is Matt Grzelcyk, who skated again with the club Thursday. He’s a possibility to play Sunday, with David Quinn, his former coach at BU, behind the Rangers bench ... The Rangers, among the NHL’s bigger disappointments this season, stood 3-4-2 for the month entering the night … The Bruins remained atop the East Division with their .706 points percentage, but were locked in a tie for points (24) with the Caps … Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has yet to miss a game (19) for the Caps, and has logged a 2-4—6 line with an average 19:27 ice time. His plus-8 is second on the club … Rangers leading scorer Artemi Panarin (5-13—18) earlier in the week was granted a leave of absence, following accusations that he had a physical altercation with an 18-year-old woman in Riga, Latvia, in 2011, at which time he would have been 19 or 20 years old. “This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events,” the Rangers stated in a team-issued news release. “Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team.” … No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere entered the night with a meager 2-0—2 line through 17 games. His minus-8 also was the worst among all Blueshirts … Former Harvard defenseman Adam Fox entered as the Blueshirts’ top point-getter (1-7—8) on the blue line, followed by former Bruins prospect Ryan Lindgren (0-5—5). Lindgren was shipped to the Blueshirts in the Feb. ’18 swap for Rick Nash.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.