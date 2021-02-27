Bruins claim defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Nashville

The Bruins, losers of four of their last five games, could have Tinordi in the lineup Sunday when the face the Rangers at noon at Madison Square Garden. They lost there to the Blueshirts on Friday night, 6-2, a night when their patchwork defensive corps often was overmatched and left flailing by one of the league’s weaker offensive teams.

Tinordi, a first-round pack (No. 22) of the Canadiens in 2010, had played in six games and averaged 16:34 in ice time this season with struggling Nashville. He had no points.

Their backline battered and bruised, the Bruins on Saturday acquired help on left side, claiming 6-foot-6-inch defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

Advertisement

Tinordi, who played parts of four seasons with the Habs, could plug in at left side with Charlie McAvoy on the No. 1 unit, where rookie Urho Vaakanaien struggled after his promotion the last two games (including a 7-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday).

Tinordi, 29, is on an expiring contract that pays $700,000.

The Bruins in recent games have been without injured defensemen Matt Grzelcyk (left), Jeremy Lauzon (left), and Kevan Miller (right), and have used Connor Clifton, John Moore, and Vaakanainen to try to fill the void.

Of the three injured blue liners, only Grzelcyk has a chance of returning on Sunday. Lauzon (hand fracture) will be out at least another month. The Bruins have offered no guidance on when Miller (knee soreness) might be back. He came strong out of the gate this season, returning to action after twice fracturing a kneecap in 2019 and missing the 2019-20.

Tinordi is the son of Mark Tinordi, another big defenseman (6-4) who had a successful 12-year NHL career, most split between the North Stars and Capitals. He would not have played in Washington when current Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was the Capitals’ bench boss.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.