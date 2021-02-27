A well-rested Kemba Walker is just what Celtics needed to snap skid, and other observations

Walker has made it clear he does not love the approach, but he understands it. And during this condensed, relentless season, it’s hard to argue with the results. Walker did not play against the Hawks on Wednesday, and on Friday had his most complete game of the year, erupting for a season-high 32 points to lead the Celtics to a 118-112 win over the Pacers that snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Celtics decided at the start of this season that Kemba Walker would not play in games on consecutive nights, allowing him to rest his left knee that has given him so many issues during his Boston tenure.

His four highest scoring games of this season have all come after he sat out the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Celtics had a 98-88 lead early in the fourth quarter, but they have shown during this messy stretch that no lead is really safe. And for a moment, this one was not, either. The Pacers needed less than a minute to go on a 9-0 run and pull within 98-97.

But this time Walker was there to settle his team before it was too late. He stretched the lead back with consecutive mid-range jumpers, and with 3:47 left blew past Myles Turner for a layup, giving Boston a 110-101 edge.

The Pacers made a final push, pulling within 112-109 on a Domantas Sabonis layup with 1:24 left before Jaylen Brown stepped out of bounds. But Justin Holiday’s open 3-pointer from the left corner rattled out, and Walker found Daniel Theis for a 3 at the other end.

The Celtics needed Walker’s explosion, because it was another quiet night for All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Brown. Tatum made just 4-of-18 shots and is 8 for 38 over his last two games. Brown was 5 for 12. But there was help elsewhere, with Theis chipping in with 17 points and Robert Williams adding 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Observations from the game:

▪ When the game began the Celtics were probably having flashbacks from the Hawks’ 3-point barrage on Wednesday. Indiana made its first five 3-pointers and surged to an early 18-4 lead. But the Pacers cooled off considerably after that, making just 10 of 40.

▪ Walker gave Boston’s offense a much-needed jolt at the start Friday. During one three-minute stretch he drew a shooting foul, hit a 3-pointer, fed Daniel Theis inside, stole the ball, hit another 3-pointer, drew another shooting foul, and assisted on a Pritchard 3-pointer. That flurry helped Boston erase the 14-point deficit. After the Pacers sliced a 10-point deficit to two late in the third quarter, Walker answered with a pull-up 3 from the right arc.

▪ Speaking of days off, Tatum sure looks like he could use one. Coming off of his 4-for-20 outing against Atlanta, the All-Star forward had just 2 points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half. At the start of the third quarter he looked to attack, and his one-handed dunk attempt was rejected by the rim.

He was named an All-Star starter in place of the injured Kevin Durant on Friday. He plans to play in that game, but at least All-Star weekend will be condensed to just a one-day event and Tatum will have some time to recover afterward.

▪ When Tatum is struggling it’s usually difficult for Boston to generate offense, but the team received an unlikely and much-needed lift from its bench in the first half. Pritchard, Robert Williams and Jeff Teague combined for 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting. They also contributed in other ways, with Williams tallying eight rebounds and three blocks, and the 6-foot-1-inch Pritchard soaring in for three offensive rebounds.

▪ The Pacers switched to a zone for a stretch late in the first quarter, ostensibly to slow Walker, but Boston quickly picked it apart with two baskets inside.

▪ The Celtics have been hurt by putting teams into the free throw penalty early in quarters recently, but in the first half they were the beneficiaries. Indiana committed eight first-quarter fouls, leading to 14 Celtics free throws. Boston finished the first half with 20 free throws, more than it has had in 13 full games this year.

▪ There was an unusual moment early in the first quarter when Theis appeared to hit a mid-range jumper as the shot-clock buzzer went off. It was initially counted as a good basket, but the NBA’s replay center in New York reviewed it while play was live and ruled that it came after the buzzer, and the points were deducted as the players ran up and down the court. This isn’t always possible, but any time replays can be handled this way, they should be.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.