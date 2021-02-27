Despite unfair penalty, Annika Sörenstam makes cut in first LPGA event since 2008

“I did what I could,” Sörenstam said. “The goal was to shoot under par and I did, and so that’s all I can do.”

Sörenstam made three birdies after making the turn Friday at Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla., and posted a 1-under 71 in the Gainbridge LPGA. And even with the wrong ruling the previous day that led to an extra stroke, she still made the cut on the number.

Annika Sörenstam went more than 12 years without playing on the LPGA Tour. Now she gets two more days.

The 50-year-old still was 12 shots out of the lead as Lydia Ko, a fellow former world No. 1 nearly three years from her last victory, posted a 3-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68). Ryan O’Toole had her second straight 68 and was another shot behind.

Sörenstam, making a one-time appearance because the LPGA Tour is at her home course, finally got some putts to drop and ran off three birdies on her second nine. She finished 36 holes at 2-over 146 and was right on the cut line as she waited for the other half of the field to play in the afternoon.

An unfair ruling in the opening round didn’t cost her.

Sörenstam took a triple bogey on the fifth hole of the opening round when her tee shot avoided going out-of-bounds by a fraction. But it was directly under the gate of a wrought iron fence, the boundary. She asked about opening the gate but was told a stipulation in the rules didn’t allow for that.

So she chose to take a penalty drop, pitched out to the fairway and three-putted from 18 feet in her round of 75.

Turns out that was one of the changes to the modernization of the Rules of Golf in 2019, the largest overhaul ever. The gate now is treated as a movable obstruction — meaning it could be swung open, provided it was not locked. (It wasn’t.) The penalty could not be rescinded because Sörenstam played from a different spot.

The rules official, Dan Maselli, was devastated and apologized to Sörenstam after the second round. Sörenstam was not bothered, saying the rules are so new that it’s easy to get it wrong in such a quirky situation.

“He wanted to apologize. He said he was wrong. I could have opened the gate and I could’ve played,” Sörenstam said. “But he said, ‘This is going to hurt me. This is eating me inside.’ I said, ‘Please, please don’t feel that way.’ I appreciate it. He said, ‘I won’t make that mistake again.’ I said, ‘Well, I won’t hit there anymore.’

“You know, those things happen. The rules have changed,” she said. “That’s the way it goes.”

Sörenstam, who retired after a three-win season in 2008 to start a family, described this as an appearance, not a comeback. She wanted a little competition as she contemplates playing the US Senior Women’s Open this summer, and she said she wouldn’t have played an LPGA tour event if it wasn’t on her home course.

WGC — Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead in the Workday Championship in Bradenton, Fla.

In some respects, that’s how his recent surge has been. Coming off a pair of missed cuts, Koepka won the Phoenix Open to end an 18-month drought. And now he’s starting to hit his stride with the first major of the year creeping up quickly.

Koepka hit a chip 9-iron to 6 feet for birdie on No. 15, nearly holed his wedge on the next hole and then birdied the par-5 17th with a splendid bunker shot across the ridges and down the slope to tap-in range.

He closed with a bogey by avoiding a deceptive pin near the water on the closing hole at The Concession. Koepka, who finished at 11-under 133, had a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who made up ground quick with six birdies over his last 10 holes.

“Usually I can never find my game until The Players. That’s kind of when it starts to feel like it’s coming around,” Koepka said. “But the fact that it’s here a little bit early is nice.”

Koepka spent most of his offseason with trainer Derek Stone in San Diego, saying he has not spent more than about 25 days at his home in South Florida since August. It was all about getting his left knee healthy, and his game looks as good as his health.

A dozen players were separated by five shots going into the weekend of this World Golf Championship, which moved from Mexico City this year because of COVID-19 circumstances and is providing a vastly different test. Even with a 71-man field, the difference between first and last was a whopping 22 shots.

Morikawa matched the low score of the tournament with a 64. The other 64 belonged to U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was 13 shots better than the opening round.

“It’s just a tale of golf. You can have both ends of the stick,” DeChambeau said. “I didn’t play terrible yesterday, I just didn’t get anything going my way, especially on that back nine. Had some bad mistakes and that’s what happened. I made some good putts and good strokes today that just luck went my way today.”

Defending champion Patrick Reed is three shots behind, following three straight birdies to start the front nine after he made the turn with two bogeys. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson improved to a 69 after an opening 77, but is still 13 shots behind. Jon Rahm, who opened with a 68, went the other direction. He ran off four straight bogeys on the back nine on the way to 76. He’s 11 back.

Driving into a fairway bunker couldn't keep Brandon Wu from an 18th hole birdie on Friday, giving him the 36-hole lead in Puerto Rico. Andy Lyons/Getty

PGA Tour — Brandon Wu birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Wu played the back nine in 4 under at windy Grand Reserve in Rio Grande. He birdied the par-4 12th, par-5 15th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 11-under 133.

“It was kind of a grind,” Wu said. "I missed a short putt kind of early on in the round, made a bogey I think on my fourth hole. I kind of just had to keep my head down and play well on the back.”

The 24-year-old former Stanford player got into the field through the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in August, and tied for 14th last week in Florida in the first Korn Ferry event since early October.

“I think my game is in a good place," Wu said. ”It was good to see kind of the things I worked on during the offseason paying off. I did well last week, so that definitely gave me some confidence coming into this week."

Greg Chalmers was a stroke back after a 68. The 47-year-old Australian also birdied his final two holes, the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth. He had a hole-in-one on No. 8 in the opening round.

“The wind was really blowing,” Chalmers said. “I didn’t have the greatest control, and my short game really held me in good stead. I made some nice saves from sort of 6, 8 feet for par. It’s a little tricky to putt when the wind is blowing like this. And then I hung in there and started to see some better swings and better shots going into the back nine.”

Home star Rafael Campos and South Africa’s Branden Grace were 9 under, followed by Jhonattan Vegas (68) and Cameron Percy (69) at 8 under.

First-round leader Tommy Gainey followed his opening 65 with a 76 to enter the weekend at 3 under. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, also was 3 under after a 70.

Champions — Phil Mickelson made a birdie after hitting out of the mud on the par-5 15th hole during a 3-under 70 at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Ariz., putting him in contention for a third straight victory to open his PGA Tour Champions career.

Mickelson was four shots behind 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who had a bogey-free 66 in windy conditions at Tucson National. Scott Verplank holed out from a greenside bunker for birdie on the par-4 ninth to close out a 65.

Mickelson is bidding to become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour.

Lefty had a relatively stress-free front nine, shooting 3 under on one of the courses where he became the last amateur to win on the PGA Tour 30 years earlier.

The five-time major champion began having trouble on the back nine, starting with a three-putt bogey on the par-4 11th. Mickelson took double bogey after hitting out-of-bounds on the par-4 13th and appeared to be in trouble when his tee shot on No. 15 rolled into a pond at the corner of the dogleg.

With the ball sitting on the edge in the mud, he waded in and punched an iron shot down the fairway, earning applause from playing partner Fred Couples. Mickelson hit his third shot on the par 5 to 4 feet and, after wiping mud off his shoes, drained the putt.

He followed with another birdie on the par-5 17th, carving a 3-iron to the front bunker and nearly holing it. He closed with a par on the difficult par-4 18th to shoot even-par 37 on the back nine.