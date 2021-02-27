Hamstring injury will keep Nets’ Kevin Durant on sideline through All-Star break

The WNBA unanimously approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream to a three-team investor group headlined by Larry Gottesdiener and former Dream star Renee Montgomery , ending the controversial tenure of former franchise co-owner and former US Senator Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler spoke out against the WNBA’s Black Lives Matter movement in an explicit letter to the league office in July, saying politics should be removed from sports and suggesting an American flag be put on uniforms and apparel. Her comments caused turmoil with players, who later pushed for her exit, and on Friday, the Republican from Georgia and her co-owner, Mary Brock , agreed to sell the franchise Friday to Gottesdiener, Montgomery, and Suzanne Abair, president of Gottesdiener’s Northland Investment Corp. in Massachusetts. Montgomery is a two-time WNBA champion and prominent activist in the league who elected to sit out the 2020 season to focus on social justice issues. She retired this month after an 11-year career and is set to become the first former player to be an owner and executive of a WNBA franchise.

Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury, sidelining the Brooklyn Nets star from a game for which he was chosen to serve as a captain. The Nets said Friday that after a routine follow-up MRI on Durant’s left hamstring, it was determined that he needed additional recovery time. Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last six games. The Nets, who have won eight straight, have three more games before the break. Durant, in his first season back after recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. That made him a captain of one of the teams in the March 7 All-Star Game, and he’s scheduled to select a team opposite LeBron James next Thursday … The Toronto Raptors were without six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse , and starting forward Pascal Siakam for Friday night’s game against Houston in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo was promoted to coach the team’s game in Tampa against the Rockets. The Raptors said Nurse and the remainder of his staff will continue to work remotely. Scariolo had been away from the Raptors while coaching Spain in FIBA’s EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers and just cleared quarantine.

NFL

Minority hires get a boost

The number of minority hires for open positions in the NFL nearly doubled to 34.6 percent in 2021. According to the league’s demographics study obtained by The Associated Press, the minority hirings included: three general managers, two head coaches, three offensive coordinators, six defensive coordinators, four special teams coordinators, three quarterbacks coaches. The minority hiring rate was 18.8 percent in 2020. Interview requests for minority candidates increased to 47 percent from 22 percent in 2020 … The Houston Texans have released center Nick Martin and running back Duke Johnson. Martin spent his entire career with the Texans after being drafted in the second round in 2016. He missed his rookie season after sustaining an ankle injury which required surgery before starting 14 games in 2017. He started every game in each of the past three seasons. Johnson has been with the Texans for the past two years and ran for 235 yards with a touchdown last season. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns after he was drafted in the third round in 2015.

Advertisement

MLB

Braves’ Snitker gets contract extension

The Atlanta Braves have extended manager Brian Snitker’s contract through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. Snitker led the Braves to three straight NL East titles and within one win of a spot in the World Series last season. The 65-year-old Snitker took over the Braves on an interim basis in 2016 and is heading into his fifth full season as the skipper … Three players were positive for COVID-19 among 900 samples during the second week of spring training testing. Major League Baseball said there had been 15 positives overall among 5,236 tests thus far during spring training, a positive rate of 0.3 percent. Positive tests included 12 players and three staff. Weekly monitoring testing included five positives among 13,208 tests, a rate of 0.4 percent. Positives included two players and three staff. That left figures for monitor testing at five positives among 15,506 tests, a rate of 0.3 percent, and figures for all testing at 20 positives among 20,742 tests, a rate of 0.1 percent … Veteran righthander Jesse Chavez is re-signing with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league deal. Chavez appeared in 38 games for the Angels in 2017, including 21 starts. He left for Texas as a free agent after one season, and he excelled after being traded in July 2018 to the Chicago Cubs, where he was managed by current Angels skipper Joe Maddon. Chavez spent the past two seasons back with the Rangers, struggling last season with a 6.88 ERA in 18 appearances … The Chicago White Sox and Cuban pitching prospect righthander Norge Vera have agreed to a minor league contract that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Advertisement

Agut, Goffin reach semifinals in France

Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut was clinical in beating sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the Open Sud de France semifinals in Montpellier, France. Bautista Agut won 88 percent of the first-serve points and was ruthless on Humbert’s serve, converting all four break points. German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk eased into the last four by beating Dennis Novak, 6-4, 6-1. Second-seeded David Goffin converted three of his break points in beating seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4. Unseeded Egor Gerasimov hit 16 aces in defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 … French Open champion Iga Swiatek has advanced to the final of the Adelaide International with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.

Advertisement











