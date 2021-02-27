Hassan Jenkins, New Mission close out TechBoston, reach Boston City League championship game against Latin Academy

“I definitely felt like I had an advantage,” Jenkins said. “It was easy down there. I just needed my teammates to pass me the ball and I told them I would score if they did. We took what the defense gave us.”

Jenkins scored a team-high 24 points and collected nine rebounds as the Titans pulled away from visiting TechBoston in the second half for their first win over the two-time defending City champions in four years.

Hassan Jenkins is typically a perimeter player for New Mission. But the 6-foot-4-inch sophomore forward was a presence inside in the Titans’ 69-59 win over TechBoston in a Boston City League boys’ basketball semifinal Friday night.

New Mission piled up 42 points in the paint. Senior guard Juan Salas added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Kenmar Martin chipped in 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Titans (7-2) scored 66 of their points from either inside the paint or at the free-throw line, and outrebounded TechBoston 31-16.

“I tried to run a lot of cutters through today because they overplay,” said New Mission coach Malcolm Smith. “I wanted to keep a lot of motion going and we basically just kept going with that. We went on the fly.”

TechBoston led 25-21 late in the second quarter before New Mission ended the half on a 9-1 run capped by a two-handed slam from Martin. Another 10-0 spurt from the Titans in the third quarter gave them a double-digit lead they never relinquished.

Senior Dkhari Brown scored 18 points for the Bears (8-3), who drained 11 3-pointers against New Mission’s 3-2 zone.

“TechBoston has been a staple and a thorn in our side,” Smith said. “It’s our first time in the [BCL Tournament] in four years and it’s big. These kids deserve it and it means a lot. Latin is a juggernaut but I feel good we can go in there loose.”

New Mission's Juan Salas slices between a pair of TechBoston defenders to make a pass during Friday night's game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Latin Academy 61, Charlestown 46 — Shots were not falling for host Latin Academy in the middle quarters of its semifinal against Charlestown.

The top-seeded Dragons watched a 10-point advantage evaporate, but never relinquished the lead, and got a lift down the stretch from their senior leaders to pull away for the victory.

“We struggled scoring the ball, but a lot of it had to do with what [Charlestown] was doing,” said BLA coach Dan Bunker. “Credit Hugh Coleman and his staff, they always find ways to keep their kids motivated and playing defense.”

After BLA (9-0) forced 10 turnovers to take a 19-9 lead into the second, Charlestown (7-2) flipped the script by forcing seven turnovers and outscoring the Dragons, 15-5, to make it a 24-24 game at the half.

Each team jockeyed for a multiple-possession lead, but BLA couldn’t connect from downtown against Charlestown’s zone. Eventually, senior guard Abdulahi Aden (11 points) nailed a pair of triples to snap a drought of 15 missed 3-pointers, and senior Mason Lawson (14 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) scored 10 straight in the fourth quarter to open a 52-35 lead.

“[Lawson is] a gamer,” Bunker said. “The stage is not too big for him. He goes out and he’s ready for it. He’s very confident on the court and he came up big, especially in the second half, I thought he really took over the game.”

Lawson and Aden were joined in double figures by junior guard Benny Martinez (11 points) and junior center Osasu Woghiren (10 points, 7 rebounds), who combined with sophomore Brennan Shapiro (5 points, 10 rebounds) to give the Dragons an edge in the paint.

Steven Jean-Louis paced Charlestown with 11 points in an impressive turnaround after the Townies finished 2-16 last season in Coleman’s first year at the helm.

Now BLA will look to hold serve as the top seed and raise the school’s first BCL Championship banner since 1993.

“It’s definitely not a position I’ve ever been in as a coach,” said Bunker, who played in two BCL finals as a junior and senior at BLA in 1997 and 1998.

“But I look up at the banner up there and that 1993 banner is pretty lonely, I know New Mission has had their fair share of city championships, so I’d think we’re going to be pretty hungry to come out [Saturday] and try to put up a 2021 banner.”

Martha’s Vineyard 58, Falmouth 46 — Trailing by 8 late in the third quarter, the visiting Vineyarders (10-5) flipped the game with a 17-0 run sparked by improved defense and the playmaking ability of senior Rammon Dos Santos.

The 6-foot-5-inch Dos Santos finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to propel MV to the Cape & Islands Atlantic Tournament championship win over the Clippers (7-3). He controlled the post against Falmouth’s smaller defenders and when the double teams came, he kicked the ball, finishing with six assists. Senior Michael Trusty (16 points) converted three of those feeds into 9 points on a trio of 3-pointers.

“They didn’t have anyone to match up with him,” said coach Mike Joyce. “He’s also unselfish to a fault.”

The Clippers were shooting lights out in the first half but once MV started applying more pressure, Falmouth’s shooters went cold. “We weathered the storm in the first half,” Joyce said. “The [17-0] run changed the whole tone of the game by putting defensive pressure on the guards.”

Cape Cod Academy 71, Monomoy 42 — Junior captain Jaeden Greenleaf poured in 38 points, collected 12 rebounds, and snared 5 steals as CCA capped a 16-1 season with the Cape & Islands Lighthouse title.

Globe correspondents Nate Weitzer and Steven Sousa contributed to this report.