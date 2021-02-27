Human trafficking charges and coach’s death reopen gymnastics’ deep wounds

The Geddert case grew out of the Nassar investigation and Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics in 2018 after being accused of abuse. He announced his retirement days later.

The charges against the coach and gym owner, John Geddert, once again highlighted the dark side of the marquee Olympic sport that was revealed in the investigation and conviction of Larry Nassar, the former United States national team doctor, who abused hundreds of girls and women.

The sexual abuse crisis that has shaken American gymnastics deepened Thursday when a coach of the 2012 women’s Olympic team was charged with human trafficking and sexually assaulting a teenage girl, before killing himself a short time later.

The accusations against Geddert, 63, revealed a previously unreported level of abuse at the hands of a coach who helped the 2012 team to a gold medal and had worked closely with Nassar. It is also now clear that Nassar’s crimes were far from an aberration in the sport known for its grace, beauty, and athletes performing daring physical feats.

The charges were filed by the Michigan attorney general, Dana Nessel, who said the victims suffered from self-harm and eating disorders and endured “extreme” emotional and physical abuse, including being forced to train while injured.

“Many of these victims still carry these scars from his behavior to this day,” Nessel said.

Nessel had planned a new legal strategy in charging Geddert with human trafficking, an effort designed to stop coaches and other people in power in gymnastics from abusing young athletes who might be too intimidated or frightened to speak out.

John Manly, a lawyer for victims of Geddert and Nassar, said the human trafficking charges could deter other coaches from abusing, or continuing to abuse, their athletes.

“It’s an important step in child protection,” Manly said in a telephone interview. “It tells the other John Gedderts that if you do this, you will be held accountable.”

A lawyer for Geddert did not answer a message seeking comment.

Geddert’s body was found Thursday afternoon at a rest area along an interstate highway in Clinton County, Mich., the state police said in a statement on Twitter. Geddert did not report for a scheduled afternoon arraignment.

Geddert, who coached 2012 Olympian Jordyn Wieber to an all-around title at the 2011 world championships, was the latest high-profile figure in gymnastics to be accused of assaulting his athletes or enabling abuse in the sport struggling to right itself.

In January 2018, more than 150 girls and women abused by Nassar gave formal declarations known as victim impact statements against him in a Michigan court, telling their stories of physical and mental abuse in the sport. Some spoke of Geddert’s harsh coaching practices.

Makayla Thrush, one of his former gymnasts, said that Geddert ended her career when he threw her on top of the low bar of the uneven bars and ruptured lymph nodes in her neck, gave her a black eye, and tore muscles in her stomach. But beyond the physical abuse at Geddert’s gym, Thrush and other gymnasts said, were intimidation and persistent mental abuse.

“You told me to kill myself not just once but many other times, and unfortunately, I let you get the best of me,” Thrush said.

The testimony from the gymnasts turned a spotlight onto a longtime culture of tyrannical coaching that had scared abused gymnasts into silence.

That approach, championed by many of the world’s top coaches, was tolerated, and in some cases even encouraged, because it was thought to yield gold medals. Hundreds of gymnasts worldwide came forward on social media last summer to tell their stories of abuse and to demand change in gymnastics organizations that catered to athletes of every level.

Geddert was part of a coaching system that helped win those medals at a high cost to the gymnasts themselves.

Sarah Klein, a former student of Geddert’s who was abused by Nassar, said in a statement that Geddert “maintained a culture of fear” at his gym.

“It was widely known that Geddert and Nassar were close friends and it would have been unthinkable to approach him and complain about Nassar’s actions,” Klein said.

Geddert’s arrest and death puts even more pressure on USA Gymnastics, the national governing body of gymnastics, to try to find ways to stop abuse in the sport. Already the federation is facing a battery of lawsuits brought by Nassar’s victims and a multimillion-dollar settlement it proposed last year was turned down. The federation also has been going through bankruptcy proceedings since 2018.

Star gymnast Simone Biles has spoken out against the culture of fear inside USA Gymnastics. Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Some gymnasts, including Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history and the sport’s top star, have said the federation has failed its constituents and continues to do so. Earlier this month, Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that she would not allow her daughter, if she ever had one, to participate in a USA Gymnastics program because it has failed to make the sport safe.

“I don’t feel comfortable enough, because they haven’t taken accountability for their actions and what they’ve done,” she said. “And they haven’t ensured us that it’s never going to happen again.”

Rachael Denhollander, who attended meets with Twistars’ athletes as a gymnast, called the charges brought against Geddert “sobering.”

“The reality is Geddert’s abuse was never a secret,” Denhollander said. “Geddert could have and should have been stopped decades ago.”