Jayson Tatum will replace injured Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace injured Nets forward Kevin Durant as a starter in the March 7 All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

Durant will miss the game because of a hamstring injury. Tatum finished fourth in the voting for three Eastern Conference frontcourt starters, behind Durant, Giannis Antetekounmpo and Joel Embiid. He was previously selected as a reserve by the Eastern Conference’s coaches.