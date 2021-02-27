fb-pixel Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum will replace injured Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated February 26, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be a starter after all in the March 7 NBA All-Star Game.
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be a starter after all in the March 7 NBA All-Star Game.Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace injured Nets forward Kevin Durant as a starter in the March 7 All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

Durant will miss the game because of a hamstring injury. Tatum finished fourth in the voting for three Eastern Conference frontcourt starters, behind Durant, Giannis Antetekounmpo and Joel Embiid. He was previously selected as a reserve by the Eastern Conference’s coaches.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

