A lighter Christian Vazquez hopes to put a heavier workload on his plate

Vazquez slashed .283/.344/.457 with seven home runs and an .801 OPS last season. Vazquez’s swing underwent a complete overhaul during the 2018-19 offseason. It was too steep, resulting in little lift and just 10 homers in his first 999 plate appearances. Vazquez, who was known as a defense-first catcher, emerged as an offensive threat in 2019, slashing .276/.320/.477 with a career-high 23 homers in 521 plate appearances.

“I want to improve everything. From hitting to my body,” Vazquez said Friday. “I want to catch as many games as I can. I feel better and I’m moving better behind the plate.”

Christian Vazquez came into spring training this year a bit lighter. Vazquez changed up his diet during the offseason by shedding 15 pounds, a necessity in his eyes.

His bat got much of the recognition over the course of the last two seasons, but winning a Gold Glove is still something he hasn’t earned after entering the league with those expectations. Vazquez, who is from Puerto Rico, grew up idolizing Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez and St. Louis Cardinals catcher and future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina, both of Puerto Rican descent.

The Gold Glove has been dominated by great catchers from the island of Puerto Rico. But the award extends beyond just those two. A new generation of Gold Glove winners from Puerto Rico has emerged, with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez taking home the award the last two seasons and Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonaldo winning it while a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

“I know for a fact that [Vazquez] takes it personally because Martin, he has a Gold Glove. Roberto has two,” said manager Alex Cora, who is also from Puerto Rico. “It’s a position that, since 1986 when Benito Santiago got called up with the Padres, we’ve been so consistent behind the plate, and we had so many good ones. And he wants to be in the conversation, too. Sometimes those awards are hard to come by. Hopefully, people can recognize him this year. And he can get one. I know he wants one.”

Christian Vazquez hopes to have as many opportunities as possible to put on the chest protector and get behind the plate for the Red Sox in 2021. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

This year is just Vazquez’s third season as the Sox’ full-time catcher. The Sox have shifted their collective organizational thinking since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took over for former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in fall 2019. With that comes roster turnover — particularly to the pitching side. Bloom leans heavily on depth across the roster, and at the catching spot, it’s imperative for Vazquez to know all of his pitchers. Vazquez has used this spring as the beginning piece of that process.

“I try to see them first in bullpens,” Vazquez said, “see their actions, their pitches. Then if I I have any questions I go to the video guys and they can send me some stuff. We have a great staff of analytics and they have all the information I need and that we’ll need in the season. They’re going to make my job easier behind the plate catching games.”

If you ask Vazquez, he wants to catch every game, which is part of the reason he shed the pounds. Cora will challenge him, much like he did during the 2018-19 season, but also expressed that the team will take care of him behind the plate. Nevertheless, that won’t change Vazquez’s outlook when it comes to being available for his team. In an age when teams try to manage their catchers’ workloads, Vazquez prefers the old-school approach.

“I take pride in going to the ballpark and being in the lineup every day,” Vazquez said. “I like to be on the field. I need to be dead to be on the end of the bench.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.