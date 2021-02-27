Matt Barnes wants to be the Red Sox’ closer

Matt Barnes made it clear how he wants to contribute to the Red Sox this season. When asked if he wanted to be the team’s closer Saturday afternoon, Barnes offered just a one-word response.

Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes, watching the flight of a baseball during a fielding drill at Spring Training, took some time last year to get his rhythm in what was just a 60-game season and the shortened summer camp.

Who the Red Sox establish as their closer come April 1 is still unknown. Manager Alex Cora, did, however, rule out newly-acquired Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura. That gives Barnes a stronger case, but there’s still a case to be made for Adam Ottavino and Ryan Brasier, too. Each has little experience in that role, though, with a combined 41 career saves between the three of them.

Advertisement

Barnes had a down season last year, compiling a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings pitched. However he came around in his last 12 appearances, registering a 2.45 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 innings. He attributes the latter success to finally getting his rhythm in what was just a 60-game season and the shortened summer camp.

“At the end of the day, you have to go out there and you got to get the job done with the hand that you’re dealt,” Barnes said. “When you got a normal spring training, you’ve got six to eight weeks to get ready where you’re playing other teams, you’re throwing bullpens, you’re not going against your teammates. You’re throwing in actual games. You can’t simulate what it’s like to play against somebody in a different uniform.”

Barnes is now in his final year before hitting the free agent market. He said he wants to remain with the Red Sox beyond this season but will just have to see how it plays out.

“While it may be that I’m auditioning, potentially, for the other 29 teams, I’m still wearing a Red Sox uniform,” Barnes said. “I’m still going out there trying to win as many ball games as possible with this team.”

Advertisement

Cora wants the bullpen to have defined roles. So if Barnes, who was 8 for 10 in save situations with a 3.12 ERA, is named the closer, that would mean the Sox are confident he can produce and stick in that role.

“I think when [former closer Brandon Workman] ran away with the job, we were a lot better in ’19,” Cora said. “And I’m looking for structure this year, you know. But the thing is that structure is possible because you got capable arms, and we got plenty of them.”

Barnes and the rest of the relievers are a little more than a week away from getting into games, but so far, Barnes has looked good in his bullpens, according to pitching coach Dave Bush.

“He’s right on pace,” Bush said. “He’s in good shape. He’s throwing the ball well. He’s probably ready to pitch in games now. But just by schedule, we’re going to wait a little bit longer.”

A rotation for now

Nate Eovaldi will start the Grapefruit League opener at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon with Garrett Richards, Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta, Matt Andriese, and Eduardo Rodriguez to follow in a six-man rotation.

Bush said the rotation would drop to five starters later in camp.

Rodriguez threw two innings in a simulated game on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two. Pivetta also threw an inning as did Bryan Mata.

Rodriguez, who missed all of last season after contracting COVID-19, has pitched well so far. The Sox are watching him carefully.

Advertisement

“He’s such a unique case because he missed the whole year and it was not arm related,” Buch said. “We did research, our trainers and sports scientists looked all the way back through to find players and pitchers in similar situations and there are not many.”

Because there’s no plan to follow, as would be the case coming off surgery, the Sox will closely follow Rodriguez’s pitch data to decide when he would benefit from time off.

New rules

With the Grapefruit League opening Sunday, teams have the option of cutting games to five or seven innings by mutual agreement. Cora has said he expects most games will go seven.

Through March 13, managers can end an inning after any completed plate appearance if their pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches. Any pitcher removed from the game also can re-enter later in the game.

The three-batter minimum will not be enforced until March 14.

Plawecki returns

Backup catcher Kevin Plawecki took part in the workout after coming off the COVID-19 related injured list. The Sox will have to make a 40-man roster move to accommodate the move but have a grace period before it’s due … With the first home game on Monday, a group of workers spent Sunday using zip-ties to close up approximately 7,500 seats at JetBlue Park. Under the pandemic protocols, the Sox are allowed to host 2,400 fans … The Sox received 22-year-old righthander Zach Bryant from the Cubs as the player to be named later in the trade of Josh Osich in August. Bryant was a 15th-round draft pick from Jacksonville in 2019 and had a 2.11 ERA in 12 minor league relief appearances that season.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack. Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.